Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Mixed at Start of the Week

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 35208.51 144.26 0.41% Nasdaq 14835.76 -59.36 -0.40% S&P 500 4436.52 7.42 0.17% FTSE 100 7122.95 2.52 0.04% Nikkei Stock CLOSED Hang Seng 26366.85 187.45 0.72% Kospi 3266.65 -3.71 -0.11% SGX Nifty* 16240.00 -28.5 -0.18% *August contract USD/JPY 110.20-21 -0.02% Range 110.35 110.19 EUR/USD 1.1758-61 -0.03% Range 1.1770 1.1743 CBOT Wheat Sept $7.190 per bushel Spot Gold 1,721.36 2.3% Nymex Crude (NY) $68.08 -$1.01 U.S. STOCKS

U.S. stocks mostly rose on Friday after a better-than-expected jobs report showed the economy continuing to rebound but raised fresh questions about Federal Reserve policy.

The gains were modest, though two indexes set fresh record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 144.26 points, or 0.4%, to 35208.51. The S&P 500 added 7.42 points, or 0.2%, to 4436.52, setting it 44th record-high close of 2021.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 59.36 points, or 0.4%, to 14835.76.

ASIAN STOCKS

Markets in Japan are closed Monday for a holiday.

South Korea's Kospi was 0.5% lower at 3255.41 in early trade, dragged by transport and retail stocks. The country's extended Covid-19 restrictions to contain the Delta variant were weighing on investor sentiment. Index heavyweight Samsung Electronics slipped 0.4%. Most shipbuilders retreated, with Hyundai Mipo Dockyard 2.1% lower. KakaoBank was 13% higher, extending its gains after Friday's strong market debut.

Hong Kong stocks reversed opening losses to track higher. The Hang Seng Index was recently up 0.1% at 26199.00 after opening 0.8% lower, weighed mainly by the tech sector. KGI Securities expected the market to remain under pressure in the near term, pointing to continued investor worries over China's regulatory risk, as well as a stronger U.S. dollar, which may draw funds away from emerging-market equities like Hong Kong stocks. The brokerage put HSI's support at 26000.

Chinese stocks were mixed in morning trade, improving slightly from their opening losses. The benchmark Shanghai Composite edged up 0.2% to 3464.57 after a 0.5% loss at the market's opening. The Shenzhen Composite Index slipped 0.1% to 2439.93, while the ChiNext Price Index was 0.8% lower at 3462.70. Bohai Securities expected the market to extend its fluctuating trading pattern in coming weeks. The brokerage expected a divergence in performance in the upcoming 2Q earnings season, with consumption companies pressured by a recent Covid-19 outbreak in China while the commodities industry should deliver strong growth.

FOREX

USD strength that stemmed from the surge in July payrolls could be tested if U.S. CPI data for July on Wednesday shows some moderation in inflation, CBA said. The impact of base effects and reopening frictions on prices are beginning to fade, the bank said. Still, over the medium term, FOMC members will increasingly voice their support for tapering asset purchases this year following vice chair Clarida's lead last week, CBA said.

Malaysian ringgit may trade rangebound between 4.21-4.23 versus the U.S. dollar this week, amid weakness arising from the country's high number of daily Covid-19 cases, Kenanga Research said. The ringgit may face further pressure due to strengthening of the USD following a strong U.S. jobs data. However, a stronger-than-expected 2Q Malaysia GDP reading and news on relaxing Covid-19 movement restrictions for fully vaccinated citizens may turn the tide for the ringgit, it added. Malaysia is due to report its 2Q GDP data on Friday. USD/MYR was recently up 0.1% at 4.2230.

METALS

Gold was lower in Asian trade after a strong U.S. jobs report stoked fears of Fed pulling back stimulus measures, ANZ Research said. The precious metals sector came under pressure after U.S. jobs growth accelerated in July by the most in almost a year, while unemployment fell, it said. Inflation concerns were likely to remain heightened in the short term, denting investor appetite for precious metal, it added. Spot gold was 2.3% lower at $1,721.36/oz.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil was lower in early Asian trade amid concerns that the rising Covid-19 cases in China could weigh on demand prospects, AmBank Research said. Covid-19 resurgence in China has overshadowed signs of strong demand elsewhere, it said noting that U.S. highways traffic appeared to have returned to 2019 levels, while gasoline deliveries in Spain had also jumped above pre-pandemic levels. Front-month WTI was 1.7% lower at $67.14/bbl and front-month Brent was down 1.6% at $69.55/bbl.

