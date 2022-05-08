Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Mixed at Start of the Week

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 32899.37 -98.60 -0.30% Nasdaq 12144.66 -173.03 -1.40% S&P 500 4123.34 -23.53 -0.57% FTSE 100 7387.94 -115.33 -1.54% Nikkei Stock 26416.41 -587.15 -2.17% Hang Seng CLOSED Kospi 2621.79 -22.72 -0.86% SGX Nifty* 16228.50 -191.5 -1.17% *May contract USD/JPY 130.88-89 +0.26% Range 130.96 130.49 EUR/USD 1.0508-11 -0.36% Range 1.0563 1.0509 CBOT Wheat May $10.970 per bushel Spot Gold $1,880.97/oz -0.1% Nymex Crude (NY) $110.59 $2.33 U.S. STOCKS

After a volatile week, Wall Street is bracing for more losses as U.S. stock-index futures fell sharply late Sunday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were last down more than 300 points, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures were each off around 1%.

On Friday, the Dow DJIA fell 98.60 points, or 0.3%, to close at 32899.37, while the S&P 500 SPX dropped 23.53 points, or 0.6%, to finish at 4123.34, and the Nasdaq Composite COMP shed 173.03 points, or 1.4%, to end at 12144.66.

For the week, the Dow and S&P 500 each slipped 0.2% while the technology-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.5%. Both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 fell for a fifth straight week, while the Dow dropped for a sixth consecutive week, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

ASIAN STOCKS

Japan's Nikkei Stock Average was down 1.1% at 26700.57, dragged by falls in steel and machinery stocks, as concerns continue about higher costs of borrowing and raw materials. Nippon Steel dropped 4.6% and Komatsu fell 3.6%. Meanwhile, insurance stocks were higher following gains in long-term U.S. Treasury yields on Friday. Investors were focusing on earnings. Nippon Yusen and Unicharm are scheduled to announce their results later in the day.

South Korea's Kospi fell 0.3% to 2636.71 in early trade, as transport and travel stocks retreated. Foreign and institutional investors were net sellers of local stocks on ebbing risk appetite. The U.S. dollar gained against the won on risk aversion, with USD/KRW 0.2% higher at 1,275.00. Travel company Hanatour Service lost 1.5%, as airlines Asiana Airlines and Jeju Air retreated 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively. Shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries fell 2.3%. Shipping company HMM shed 1.4%. Auto company Hyundai Motor declined 0.6%. Food-and-entertainment group CJ CheilJedang was 1.2% lower ahead of its 1Q earnings report later in the day.

Chinese stocks were higher in early trade, recovering from opening losses. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2% to 3008.52, the Shenzhen Composite Index added 0.6% to 1870.74 while the tech-heavy ChiNext Price Index edged up 0.1% to 2246.11. The market was showing signs of hitting a bottom, as major indexes have fallen to early 2019 levels and lost most of its gains from recent years, CICC analysts said in a research note. This suggests a buying window for long-term investors, CICC said. But the analysts advised against near-term trading on potential rebound opportunities, as pandemic-related uncertainties remain in the short run.

Markets in Hong Kong are closed Monday for a holiday.

FOREX

The Malaysian ringgit may continue to trade under pressure against the U.S. dollar this week as demand for the greenback remains solid amid worries over slowing global economic growth, said Wan Suhaimie Wan Mohd Saidie, Kenanga Research head of economic research, in a note. However, stronger-than-expected domestic macroeconomic readings, especially 1Q GDP, may help to limit the ringgit's depreciation, he said, estimating the local currency to trade within the 4.36-4.38 range this week. Malaysia is due to release 1Q GDP on Friday. USD/MYR was 0.2% higher at 4.3770.

METALS

Gold fell after the U.S. Federal Reserve laid out a path for a tightening of monetary policy via interest-rate rises, dampening demand for noninterest-bearing bullion, DailyFX strategist David Song said in a note. He said expectations of an easing in U.S. inflation--April's CPI increase was likely 8.1% versus 8.5% for March--could also dampen the appeal of gold. That said, "the precious metal may stage a larger recovery over the coming days as the FOMC appears to be in no rush to wind down the balance sheet to pre-pandemic levels," Song said. Spot gold was 0.1% lower at $1,880.97/oz.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil was lower in early Asian trading, tracking declines in the official selling prices set by Saudi Aramco for June cargoes. The oil producer lowered June OSPs for its flagship Arab Light grade for Asian customers to $4.40/bbl above the Oman-Dubai benchmark, compared with the $9.35/bbl premium for May, a sign from the world's largest oil producer that demand could be weakening as lockdowns in China curb mobility and industrial activity. Front-month Brent and WTI were both 0.5% lower, at $111.82/bbl and $109.20/bbl, respectively.

TOP HEADLINES Pentagon's China Warning Prompts Calls to Vet U.S. Funding of Startups Japan Plans to Ban the Import of Russian Oil Crypto Prices Slump Over the Weekend Port Labor Talks Pose New Complication for Supply Chain U.S. Targets Russian Media, Bank Executives With New Sanctions Ukrainian Fighters Trapped in Mariupol's Azovstal Plant Say Kyiv Abandoned Them Hong Kong Committee Confirms Ex-Policeman John Lee as Next Chief Executive Beijing Residents Keep Faith With Government's Zero-Covid Strategy EU Considers Insurance Ban for Ships Carrying Russian Oil France's Emmanuel Macron Begins Second Term With Call for Unity Jared Kushner's New Fund Plans to Invest Saudi Money in Israel Oil Prices Top $100, Yet Some Big U.S. Frackers Let Their Production Fall Soaring Demand for Palm Oil Puts Rainforests at Risk Again Cerebral Receives Subpoena From Federal Prosecutors Canada's $16 Billion Rogers-Shaw Telecom Deal at Risk Over Antitrust Concerns Westpac's Profit Falls Amid Competition Pressure Boehly-Led Group Said to Have Reached Deal to Buy Chelsea F.C. Nvidia Agrees to Pay $5.5 Million to Settle SEC Probe Over Cryptomining Disclosure Amazon Fires Some Managers at New York Warehouse

