  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Mixed at Start of the Week

10/09/2022 | 11:16pm EDT
GLOBAL MARKETS 
DJIA        29296.79  -630.15  -2.11% 
Nasdaq      10652.40  -420.91  -3.80% 
S&P 500      3639.66  -104.86  -2.80% 
FTSE 100     6991.09    -6.18  -0.09% 
Nikkei Stock Closed 
Hang Seng   17348.30  -391.75  -2.21% 
Kospi        Closed 
SGX Nifty*  17036.00  -278     -1.61% 
*Oct contract 
 
USD/JPY 145.41-42   +0.07% 
Range   145.67   145.29 
EUR/USD 0.9742-45   +0.04% 
Range   0.9754   0.9725 
 
CBOT Wheat Dec $8.802 per bushel 
Spot Gold   $1,696.45/oz  0.2% 
Nymex Crude (NY) $92.52  $4.07 
 
 
U.S. STOCKS

U.S. stocks slid Friday after a relatively strong jobs report, capping a roller-coaster week in which investors built up hopes for easier monetary policy-only to then give them up again.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 630.15 points, or 2.1%, to 29296.79. The S&P 500 slipped 104.86 points, or 2.8%, to 3639.66. The Nasdaq Composite shed 420.91 points, or 3.8%, to 10652.40.

All three indexes remained up for the week, after three straight weekly losses. The Dow advanced 2% for the week, while the S&P 500 climbed 1.5% and the Nasdaq added 0.7%. 

 
 
ASIAN STOCKS

Markets in Japan and South Korea are closed Monday for a holiday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was 2.0% lower at 17386.37, tracking Wall Street losses last Friday, which were driven by a solid U.S. employment report. The report increased the likelihood that the Fed would proceed with a rate-increase cycle which many investors fear will push the economy into a recession, said Phillip Securities Research. The U.S. CPI report due out this week may give a key snapshot of where inflation stands, the team added. Losses on the HSI were broad-based, with Li Ning falling 4.9%, Sunny Optical Technology down 5.4% and Sands China 4.6% lower. The Hang Seng Tech Index was down 2.9% at 3437.74.

Chinese stocks were mixed as the market resumed trading after a weeklong holiday. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged 0.1% higher to 3026.70, holding on to opening gains. The Shenzhen Composite Index and the ChiNext Price Index both declined, losing 0.3% to 1906.69 and 0.6% to 2275.05, respectively. Market conditions were likely turning more favorable after the National Day holiday, as global equities have rallied in recent sessions, raising overall risk-on sentiment in the stock market, GF Securities said. Their technical analysis also suggestd that A share valuations were likely to bottom out soon. 

FOREX

Asian currencies were mixed against USD in the morning Asian session, but could weaken on reinforced Fed rate-increase expectations spurred by last Friday's U.S. employment report, analysts said. Asia ex-Japan currencies were poised to stay under pressure today, said MUFG Bank analysts in a research report. A stronger USD after the U.S. jobs report along with risk aversion driven by China's Caixin services PMI falling into contractionary territory could weigh down the currencies, MUFG Bank added. USD/THB rose 0.2% to 37.67, USD/SGD was little changed at 1.4334 and AUD/USD was up 0.2% at 0.6375. 

METALS

Gold edged higher in the early Asian morning session amid holidays in parts of Asia, but gains could be capped by concerns of aggressive Fed tightening following a solid U.S. employment report last Friday. The precious metal might be vulnerable in the run-up to this week's U.S. inflation data as market participants wanted to see a much softer employment report, Oanda said. If the inflation data don't show any surprises of cooling, a Fed pivot appears far away, Oanda added. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,696.45/oz. 

OIL SUMMARY

Oil prices edged lower in the early Asian session after rising last week on OPEC+ decision to cut production. Oil prices were coming off their highs in early Asia trading, SPI Asset Management said, noting media reports that the U.S. was planning to offer oil, which would be released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, to eight companies. Front-month WTI crude oil futures were 0.3% lower at $92.37/bbl; front-month Brent crude oil futures were 0.3% lower at $97.66/bbl. 

 
 
TOP HEADLINES 
 
China National Day Holiday Spending Fell Amid Tighter Covid-19 Controls 
Caixin China Services PMI Fell Sharply in September 
Australian Services Sector Contraction Supports Slower RBA Hikes 
Burger King's New U.S. CEO Seeks to Restore Chain's Luster 
Medical-Device Maker Jenscare Scientific's Shares Rise in Hong Kong Debut 
BlackRock Walks a Political Tightrope on Climate Issues 
BAE, U.S. in Talks to Restart M777 Howitzer Production After Ukraine Success 
CEO of Biotech Lobbying Group on Leave Amid Clash Over Direction 
Rivian Recalls Nearly All of Its Vehicles Due to Loose Fastener 
Link Engages Dye & Durham on Latest M&A Proposal 
Iran Protests Are Proving a Durable Challenge to the Islamic Republic 
Russia Scrambles to Reconnect Supply Lines to Crimea After Bridge Explosion 
Midterm Report Card on Biden Economy Clouded by OPEC, Fed Moves 
Kim Jong Un Oversaw Recent North Korean Tests of Tactical Nuclear Weapons

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-09-22 2315ET

