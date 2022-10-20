Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Mostly Decline

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 30333.59 -90.22 -0.30% Nasdaq 10614.84 -65.66 -0.61% S&P 500 3665.78 -29.38 -0.80% FTSE 100 6943.91 18.92 0.27% Nikkei Stock 26941.00 -65.96 -0.24% Hang Seng 16190.82 -89.40 -0.55% Kospi 2211.46 -6.63 -0.30% SGX Nifty* 17511.00 -9 -0.05% *Oct contract USD/JPY 150.24-25 +0.07 Range 150.28 150.01 EUR/USD 0.9777-80 -0.09 Range 0.9791 0.9765 CBOT Wheat Dec $8.492 per bushel Spot Gold $1,626.40/oz -0.1% Nymex Crude (NY) $85.98 $0.43 US STOCKS

U.S. stocks moved lower as investors weighed the latest batch of corporate earnings and the question of how aggressively central banks will raise interest rates to moderate inflation.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8% while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.3%.

"At the moment, we keep getting upside surprises on inflation everywhere you look," said Hugh Gimber, a strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "No one really has a good grasp yet of where the central banks -- particularly the Fed -- are going to be able to stop."

Stocks have been volatile in recent sessions, buoyed by a batch of mixed though better-than-expected earnings results. Still, some investors believe that earnings expectations are too high across the board and a downward recalibration is likely ahead.

ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks declined, dragged by falls in utility, chemical and real-estate stocks, as concerns continued about costs of fuel and borrowing. Any comments from Japanese government officials on the yen are in focus after the currency fell to a new 32-year low against the dollar overnight. USD/JPY was recently at 150.19, compared with 149.94 as of Thursday's Tokyo stock market close. The Nikkei Stock Average was down 0.4% at 26905.79.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi inched down 0.1% to 2216.61 in early trade, as energy and construction stocks retreated. Both foreign and institutional investors were net sellers as high borrowing costs and recession fears caused by the central bank's aggressive policy tightening continued to dampen sentiment. Preliminary export data for Oct. 1-20 showed that the country is poised to run a trade deficit again in October.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.2% to 16314.63, recovering from its lowest closing since 2011 on Thursday, supported by tech and Chinese property stocks. Investors continue to assess the impact of monetary tightening on the global economic outlook.

Chinese shares were mixed in early trading, as real-estate companies gained while electronics stocks weighed. The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1% to 3037.66, the Shenzhen Composite Index fell 0.5% and the ChiNext Price Index was 0.7% lower.

FOREX

G-10 and Asian currencies weakened against the USD in the Asian morning session on prospects for aggressive Fed tightening. Fed officials have continued to ramp up their hawkish tone, with the market now expecting the Fed to raise rates to above 5% in 1H 2023, said MUFG Bank senior currency analyst Jeff Ng in a research report. MUFG Bank anticipates some headwinds for regional currencies today due to potential USD strength. USD/KRW rose 0.5% to 1,437.60 and USD/SGD edged 0.1% higher to 1.4263, while AUD/USD fell 0.2% to 06267 and EUR/USD was down 0.2% at 0.9770.

METALS

Gold inched down in early Asia trade amid continued pressure from high U.S. Treasury yields and a strong dollar. The prospect that the Fed "might be in a position to tighten aggressively beyond the winter" may lead to further weakness for the precious metal, Oanda senior market analyst Edward Moya said in a note. "It looks like a matter of when will gold break the September lows but for now it is stabilizing as it seems it will need a fresh catalyst to send prices below the psychological $1,600 level," he added. Spot gold dropped 0.1% to $1,626.40/oz.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil gained slightly in early Asian trade, after the U.S. benchmark futures contract settled higher amid a report that China could ease quarantine requirements for inbound visitors. Despite a recent announcement of the U.S. releasing a further 15 million barrels of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, Goldman Sachs analysts led by Callum Bruce expect "limited downside from current price levels" for the commodity from U.S. energy policy, partly due to a recent surprise decision by OPEC+ to cut output. Front-month WTI futures gained 0.2% to $84.68/bbl; front-month Brent futures added 0.1% to $92.45/bbl.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 2315ET