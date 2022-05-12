Log in
Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Mostly Higher

05/12/2022 | 11:16pm EDT
GLOBAL MARKETS 
DJIA         31730.30  -103.81  -0.33% 
Nasdaq       11370.96     6.73   0.06% 
S&P 500       3930.08    -5.10  -0.13% 
FTSE 100      7233.34  -114.32  -1.56% 
Nikkei Stock 26407.13   658.41   2.56% 
Hang Seng    19771.08   390.74   2.02% 
Kospi         2595.38    45.30   1.78% 
SGX Nifty*   15978.00   161.5    1.02% 
*May contract 
 
USD/JPY 128.87-88   +0.44% 
Range   129.37   128.28 
EUR/USD 1.0390-93   +0.09% 
Range   1.0393   1.0374 
 
CBOT Wheat May $11.744 per bushel 
Spot Gold      $1,821.56/oz  Unch 
Nymex Crude (NY) $106.84    $1.13 
 
 
U.S. STOCKS

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined for a sixth consecutive session Thursday, extending a streak of volatility in a market driven by worries that the Federal Reserve will hamper growth in its effort to bring inflation under control.

The blue-chip index fell 103.81 points, or 0.3%, to 31730.30. The S&P 500 declined 5.10 points, or 0.1%, to 3930.08. The Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 6.73 points, or less than 0.1%, to 11370.96. All three indexes are on pace for weekly declines of at least 3.5%. 

 
 
ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks were higher, led by gains in electronics stocks, as bargain hunting kicks in following recent selloffs despite continuing concerns about higher costs of materials. Olympus Corp. added 5.0% and Omron was 3.6% higher. SoftBank Group was 4.5% higher following Thursday's 8.0% drop and fourth-quarter results. Meanwhile, Nissan Motor fell 5.4% after fourth-quarter net profit missed an analysts' consensus estimate. Earnings remained in focus with Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings and Honda Motor scheduled to announce their results later in the day. The Nikkei Stock Average was 1.1% higher at 26025.23.

South Korea's Kospi rose 1.2% to 2580.36 in early trade, led by gains in gaming, auto and shipbuilding stocks. Bargain hunting was kicking in after the benchmark lost for an eighth consecutive session. Online video-game developers NCsoft and Krafton jumped 11% and 3.4%, respectively, after posting upbeat 1Q earnings. Car maker Hyundai Motor rose 2.8% as auto parts supplier Mando Corp. added 2.9%. Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering gained 2.3% after media reports that its parent Hyundai Heavy Industries has been included in an updated MSCI index that global investors are tracking. Index heavyweight Samsung Electronics gained 1.5%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 1.9% to 19746.29 following a mixed performance on Wall Street overnight. The HSI's upside seemed limited in the near term as the weakness of the Hong Kong dollar could continue to hurt investor confidence, said KGI Securities Chua Tit Hong in a note. Gainers included Alibaba Health Information Technology, which rose 4.8%. Geely Automobile jumped 4.2% and delivery platform Meituan added 3.1%. Hang Seng TECH Index was up 4.2% to 4027.64.

China stocks were mixed in early trade, as the market slightly weakened from opening gains. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.8% to 3080.08, the Shenzhen Composite Index gained 0.4% to 1928.61 while the tech-heavy ChiNext Price Index edged 0.1% lower to 2349.52. Bohai Securities analysts reckoned the market could sustain a broad recovery trend in the mid-term, thanks to repeated supportive policy signals from a wide range of top officials in recent sessions. Pandemic-triggered panic sentiment also looks mostly priced in, Bohai added. 

FOREX

Hong Kong's de facto central bank said it sold another US$365 million to buy Hong Kong dollars during New York hours Thursday, the third time it has acted this week to defend the city's longstanding dollar peg.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority had now sold about US$1.09 billion this week to stop the local currency trading beyond the weak end of its permitted range of 7.75 to 7.85 Hong Kong dollars per U.S. dollar. 

METALS

Gold was little changed in early Asian trading. Bullion was shedding its geopolitical-turmoil-induced gains due to U.S. dollar strength and rising interest rates, DailyFX market analyst Diego Colman said in a note. "Although gold is considered a safe-haven asset, it has not lived up to that reputation of late," he said. "In fact, in recent weeks, gold has bizarrely tracked losses in the equity space, rather than bucking the trend of risk assets, a sign that real rate dynamics are far more important to the precious metal than investor sentiment." Gold was flat at $1,821.56 an ounce. 

OIL SUMMARY

Oil was higher in early Asian trading on a tight supply outlook, after the International Energy Agency forecast falling Russian crude output in the wake of planned sanctions from the EU, CBA analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note. Russia's lost crude supplies amounted to 900,000 barrels a day in April and were expected to grow by a further 600,000 barrels a day this month, the IEA said. The distillate markets were also tight, with global stockpiles of oil products declining to their lowest level since April 2008, Dhar said. Front-month Brent rose 1.3% to $108.82/bbl; WTI gained 1.2% to $107.43/bbl. 

 
 
TOP HEADLINES 
 
Hong Kong Spends Another US$365M to Defend Currency Peg 
North Korea Cites Explosive National Covid-19 Outbreak, Reports First Death 
Russian Oil Output Shrinks Under Western Pressure 
Biden Administration Cancels Oil-and-Gas Drilling Leases in Gulf of Mexico, Alaska Coast 
Crash of TerraUSD Shakes Crypto. 'There Was a Run on the Bank.' 
Senate Confirms Powell to Second Term Leading Fed 
Bank of Mexico Raises Interest Rates for Eighth Straight Time 
Sri Lankan President Appoints New Prime Minister After Protests Turn Deadly 
Natural-Gas Prices Soar in Europe After Russia Sanctions Energy Companies 
Rand Paul Blocks Quick Passage of Ukraine Aid Bill 
U.S. Jobless Claims Rose to 203,000 Last Week 
Brookfield Maps Out Planned Spinoff of $80 Billion Asset Manager 
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Buys 7.6% Stake in Robinhood 
Twitter Halts Hiring as Two Senior Executives Depart 
Fortescue to Assess Shuttered U.S. Coal Mine Site for Green Hydrogen Plant 
Rivian Recalling 502 Electric Pickup Trucks 
Apple Is No Longer World's Most Valuable Company 
Instacart Prepares for IPO Amid Volatile Markets 
Russian Tanker Giant Sovcomflot in Deals to Sell Ships Amid Western Sanctions 
Dutch Bros Stock Hits New Low as Inflation Keeps Younger Consumers Away 
Chobani CFO to Depart Next Month

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-22 2315ET

