  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Mostly Higher Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data

09/12/2022 | 11:16pm EDT
GLOBAL MARKETS 
DJIA             32381.34    229.63     0.71% 
Nasdaq           12266.41    154.10     1.27% 
S&P 500           4110.41     43.05     1.06% 
FTSE 100          7473.03    121.96     1.66% 
Nikkei Stock     28590.88     48.77     0.17% 
Hang Seng        19425.57     63.32     0.33% 
Kospi             2438.77     54.49     2.29% 
SGX Nifty*       18045.50     104.0     0.58% 
*Sept contract 
 
USD/JPY    142.55-56    -0.19% 
Range      142.87   142.33 
EUR/USD    1.0130-33    +0.10% 
Range      1.0147   1.0120 
 
CBOT Wheat Sep $8.412 per bushel 
Spot Gold  $1,725.97/oz 0.1% 
Nymex Crude (NY) $87.86  $1.07 
 
 
US STOCKS

U.S. stocks rose ahead of key inflation data that is expected to show a further cooling of consumer prices.

The S&P 500 gained 1.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.7% while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.3%. All three indexes logged their fourth consecutive trading day of advances.

"The biggest thing driving markets now is investor optimism that inflation is falling," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for the U.S. ETF business at State Street Global Advisors. "We're in that period where earnings season is over, and it does become all about the biggest story of the year: the Fed and what is the end-target federal funds rate." 

 
 
ASIAN STOCKS

The Nikkei Stock Average was up 0.1% at 28559.17 in morning trade, as gains in railway and airline stocks helped offset losses in auto and electronics stocks. The broader market index Topix was down 0.1% at 1978.88. Investors' focus was on U.S. inflation data due later in the day.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi rose 1.5% to 2419.23 following a holiday, tracking U.S. stocks' rise overnight ahead of key inflation data. Developments relating to North Korea will likely be in focus, following comments from the International Atomic Energy Agency that the country has continued to run a uranium enrichment facility at Yongbyon site, amid speculation that it may be preparing for its first nuclear test since 2017.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.3% to 19421.34 following a holiday, supported by gains in auto and energy stocks. Developments relating to China's economic policies will likely be in focus. "Given ongoing signs of slowing growth, there are growing expectations that the government will do more by way of stimulus, either leading up to or after the Party Congress which begins on 16 October," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

Chinese shares rose in early trade as the market returned from the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. August data released after the market closed Friday showed new yuan loans rose from July, while total social financing beat market expectations. Gains among stocks were being led by electronics, liquor makers and software providers. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.1% to 3265.73, the Shenzhen Composite Index was 0.4% higher and the ChiNext Price Index was up 0.4%. 

FOREX

Asian currencies were mixed against the U.S. dollar in the Asian morning session, but may strengthen on risk appetite, driven by gains in regional equity markets. Asian currencies were likely to extend gains as risk sentiment stays solid ahead of the U.S. August CPI data due later in the day, ING said in a commentary, noting that the report is expected to show a slowing in headline inflation, thanks to lower crude oil prices. USD/KRW edged 0.1% lower to 1,374.20, USD/SGD was little changed at 1.3963 and AUD/USD was down 0.1% at 0.6883. 

METALS

Gold prices were slightly higher in early Asian trade, as a pullback in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields helped support demand for precious metals ahead of the key U.S. inflation data. "ECB's latest round of hawkishness is countering all the talk from the Fed about leaning towards another significant rate rise," Oanda's senior market analyst Edward Moya said in a note. "This is a turning point in the gold trade and if inflation continues to slow, bullion should continue to stabilize here," he added. Spot gold was 0.1% higher at $1,725.97/oz. 

OIL SUMMARY

Oil prices were slightly higher in early Asian trade on a weaker U.S. dollar and as the Iran nuclear deal negotiations hit another snag. ANZ analysts reckon the outlook for oil still looks challenging, as Chinese authorities are likely to tighten lockdowns ahead of the Communist Party's meeting in October. "Local officials said an outbreak at one of China's top media schools in Beijing should be stamped out in the shortest time," they said in a note. China is one of the world's top oil importers. Front-month WTI futures and Brent were each 0.1% higher at $87.89/bbl and $94.12/bbl, respectively. 

 
 
TOP HEADLINES 
Inflation Is Slowing, U.S. August CPI to Show, But Not Enough to Mollify a Worried Fed 
Gasoline Prices Are Down 13 Weeks in a Row 
U.S. Proposes New Safety Measures for Offshore Oil-and-Gas Industry 
Russian Swap Auction Prompts Strong Investor Demand for Moscow's Debts 
Consumers' Inflation Expectations Fell in August 
U.S. Banking Regulator Appoints New Climate Risk Chief 
Russia Withdraws More Forces From Northeast Ukraine 
Ukraine Signals Major Weapons Request for Long-Term Offensive 
Argentina Will Stick to IMF Targets to Reduce Budget Deficit 
U.S. Seeks to Bring Mexico on Board With Plans for Chips, Clean Energy 
King Charles Leads Royal Procession in Edinburgh After Addressing British Lawmakers 
AppLovin Walks Away from Unity Software Takeover Bid 
Twitter Shareholders Poised to Approve Musk Takeover Deal 
Peloton Chairman Exits in Shake-Up 
Oracle Sales Top Expectations as Cloud Businesses Thrive 
Regulator Finds Star Entertainment Unsuitable to Hold Casino License

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-12-22 2315ET

