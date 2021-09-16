Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Mostly Lower

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 34751.32 -63.07 -0.18% Nasdaq 15181.92 20.39 0.13% S&P 500 4473.75 -6.95 -0.16% FTSE 100 7027.48 10.99 0.16% Nikkei Stock 30492.66 169.32 0.56% Hang Seng 24751.20 83.35 0.34% Kospi 3129.02 -1.07 -0.03% SGX Nifty* 17702.00 96.5 0.55% *Sept contract USD/JPY 109.87-88 +0.12% Range 109.90 109.67 EUR/USD 1.1761-64 -0.03% Range 1.1772 1.1754 CBOT Wheat Dec $7.130 per bushel Spot Gold $1,756.24/oz 0.1% Nymex Crude (NY) $72.62 -$0.01 U.S. STOCKS

U.S. stocks fell Thursday as investors weighed mixed signals in the latest U.S. economic data and a stock-market pullback in China.

The S&P 500 dropped 6.95 points, or 0.2%, to 4473.75. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 63.07 points, or 0.2%, to 34751.32. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 20.39 points, or 0.1%, to 15181.92.

ASIAN STOCKS

The Nikkei Stock Average was 0.2% higher at 30374.59, as gains in tech and shipping stocks offset losses in steel and energy stocks. Broader market index Topix was down 0.1% at 2088.20. Any developments over the ruling-party chief election, set for later this month, were being closely watched.

South Korea's Kospi was 0.4% lower at 3118.07 in early trade, as losses in financial and shipping stocks outweighed gains in aviation stocks. Shipbuilders were lower amid concerns over Typhoon Chanthu, with Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering declining 4.2% and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard falling 3.2%. Aviation stocks are higher, following local media reports that South Korean airlines would lower fuel surcharges on international routes next month.

Hong Kong shares fell on concerns about China's economic slowdown and its ongoing regulatory crackdown on Internet-related companies, with the Hang Seng Index 1.0% lower at 24429.09. Investors appeared to have these worries, but hopes of more monetary- and fiscal-policy assistance from the Chinese government should support the markets at low levels, KGI Research said. Worst performers on the HSI include Xinyi Glass falling 3.9%, PetroChina dropping 3.2% and China Overseas Land & Investment 3.1% lower. The Hang Seng TECH Index is down 0.2% at 6223.21.

Chinese stocks were broadly lower in early trade, tracking overall declines in other Asian equity markets. Although China's near-term economic prospects appeared to be more challenged, partly due to Covid-19 outbreaks in some provinces, Aberdeen Standard Investments expected to see more support for growth via local government bond issuance and fixed asset investment. The Shanghai Composite Index was 0.1% lower at 3604.84, the Shenzhen Composite Index slipped 0.1% to 2436.02, while the ChiNext Price Index--a measure for emerging industries and startups--was 0.1% higher at 3131.51.

FOREX

Most Asian currencies weakened against USD in early Asian trade amid a slightly higher 10-year Treasury yield and mildly lower U.S. stock futures. Higher U.S. yields and choppy risk sentiment have led to broad USD strength, ANZ said. Also, markets were looking ahead to the FOMC meeting next week for signs of when tapering was likely to start, ANZ added. USD/KRW rose 0.3% to 1,178.81, USD/SGD edged 0.1% higher to 1.3463, while AUD/USD nudged 0.1% lower to 0.7285.

METALS

Gold nudged higher in a likely technical rebound after suffering its sharpest daily drop in nearly six weeks overnight. The overnight move in gold was short-term oversold, said Pepperstone. However, the question was whether this gave a signal for trading long gold positions or would rallies be short-lived, where strength of the precious metal could offer entry points for short positions on hopes of a bear-trending market into next week's FOMC meeting, Pepperstone added. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,756.24/oz.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil declined in early Asia trade, pulling back after the global crude benchmark eked out a fresh, roughly seven-week high. The market appeared to be undersupplied now, partly due to still existing OPEC+ production restrictions, Commerzbank said. There were also lingering concerns over supply disruptions in the Gulf of Mexico in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Commerzbank said it expected the tight market situation to remain until year's end, despite planned production increases from OPEC+. It expected Brent crude to end the year at $75/barrel and to fall slightly to $70/barrel next year. Front-month WTI crude oil futures and Brent crude were both 0.1% lower at $72.53/bbl and $75.61/bbl, respectively.

TOP HEADLINES Biden Steps Up Efforts to Advance $3.5 Trillion Spending Bill U.S., China Jockey for Position in Pacific With Moves on Security, Trade Fed to Review Financial Trading Rules for Officials World Bank Cancels Flagship 'Doing Business' Report After Investigation Italy to Impose Strict Covid-19 Health Pass for All Workers Without Angela Merkel, Germany's Conservatives Face Possible Election Rout Hezbollah Brings Iranian Fuel to Lebanon as Shortages Deepen Crisis Taliban Deny Rift Within Ranks of New Afghan Leadership Former Boeing Pilot Expected to Face Prosecution in 737 MAX Probe MassMutual Fined for Failing to Oversee GameStop Trader Keith Gill, Others Invesco in Talks to Merge With State Street's Asset-Management Business U.S. Steel Plans New U.S. Mill as Prices Surge GM Plans to Idle Factories Longer Amid Chip Shortage Facebook Employees Flag Drug Cartels and Human Traffickers. The Company's Response Is Weak, Documents Show. SpaceX Inspiration4 Crew Wraps Up First Day in Space Merlin Labs Aims for Autonomous Air Freight in New Zealand Singapore, Temasek Set Up $1.11B Fund to Support Equity Capital Raising Singapore's Non-Oil Domestic Exports Growth Slowed in August CEO's Dad Gets a $3.6 Billion Stock Windfall at Carvana

