Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Mostly Lower

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 34869.37 71.37 0.21% Nasdaq 14969.97 -77.73 -0.52% S&P 500 4443.11 -12.37 -0.28% FTSE 100 7063.40 11.92 0.17% Nikkei Stock 30076.50 -163.56 -0.54% Hang Seng 24476.15 267.37 1.10% Kospi 3109.83 -23.81 -0.76% SGX Nifty* 17888.00 32.50 0.18% *Sep contract USD/JPY 111.11-12 +0.09% Range 111.14 110.93 EUR/USD 1.1686-89 -0.07% Range 1.1701 1.1686 CBOT Wheat Dec $7.222 per bushel Spot Gold $1,753.60/oz 0.2% Nymex Crude (NY) $75.44 $1.46 US STOCKS

U.S. stocks wobbled, bond yields rose and oil hit its highest level in nearly three years as investors bet on further economic reopening but remained concerned about supply-chain disruptions.

The S&P 500 lost 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 0.2% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.5%.

"We're easing off that extremely accommodative monetary policy stance as growth improves and we see higher inflation," said Amy Magnotta, co-head of discretionary portfolios at Brinker Capital Investments. "Then when the economy should meet the Fed's target of growth and employment perspective, we could see further tightening in rising interest rates."

ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks were slightly lower as falls in tech and shipping stocks offset gains in energy and auto shares. Local media reports said the government plans to end the Covid-19 state of emergency at the end of the month. A ruling-party chief election, set for Wednesday, was also being closely watched. The Nikkei Stock Average was down 0.4% at 30123.64.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi edged 0.1% lower to 3131.07 in early trade, as biotech and internet stocks retreated on profit-taking, which offset gains in energy shares. Energy company SK Innovation gained 1.4% after it and Ford Motor on Monday pledged a combined $11.4 billion investment in their EV-battery joint venture in the U.S.

Hong Kong stocks were higher in early trade, as Chinese property developers continued to recover from last week's steep losses amid the sector's liquidity concerns. The benchmark Hang Seng Index gained 0.6% to 24355.96, led by Country Garden's 4.1% jump. China Evergrande gained 5.9% after rebounding over 8% on Monday. However, KGI Securities warned the upbeat momentum may not be sustained too long, given continued risk-averse sentiment among investors due to uncertainty in China's real estate industry. Recent power usage cuts in certain regions may also add to worries over China's economic growth in 2H, the brokerage added.

Chinese stocks were mixed in morning trade, as the market quickly tracked up from its opening losses. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.2% at 3590.71, while the ChiNext Price Index gained 0.3% to 3240.01. The Shenzhen Composite Index was the only decliner, edging 0.1% lower to 2404.38. China Fortune Securities reckoned the market's weakness in recent sessions may present investors with a good buying opportunity, as historical data suggests that a rebound usually takes place after the National Holiday in early October.

FOREX

Widespread gains in mining commodity prices continued to support AUD/USD, said CBA, after the pair lifted modestly overnight to just below 0.7300 despite broader USD strength. But the bank reckoned AUD could be heavy for the remainder of the year if markets "adjust their expectations upwards for the path of U.S. interest rates." Meanwhile, JPY and EUR were modestly lower against USD overnight, as the 10-year Treasury yield lifted to 1.50%. CBA said expectations for the peak in the Fed funds rate are currently too low, and it expected further gains for USD as those expectations shift.

METALS

Gold was flat in early Asian trade, as rising bond yields continued to take the shine from the precious metal, said Phillip Futures senior commodities manager Avtar Sandu. He said U.S. bond yields neared an almost three-month high, as the hawkish tilt from last Wednesday's FOMC meeting continued to weigh on gold and treasury note prices. Nonetheless, downside was capped by Evergrande debt crisis, which had been supportive of gold as a safe-haven asset, he said. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,753.60 an ounce.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil faced some marginal pull-back in early Asian trade after Brent crude approached the psychological level of $80/bbl overnight. Upward pressure on oil prices remained amid widening fuel shortages, as inventory withdrawals have been strong across the U.S. and other OECD countries, ANZ Research said. U.S. oil production has yet to be fully restored after Hurricane Ida, while another storm is threatening to hit the country's east coast, ANZ said. Front-month WTI was down 0.1% at $75.39/bbl, while front-month Brent was 0.1% lower at $79.43/bbl.

TOP HEADLINES Fed's Powell Says Inflation Is Elevated but Likely to Moderate Fed's Williams: Tapering Bond Buying 'May Soon Be Warranted' China Power Outages Pose New Threat to Supply Chains East Asia's Economies Face Slowing Growth and Rising Inequality, World Bank Warns Panic Buying in U.K. Creates Shortages at Gas Stations Germany's Election Gives Two Smaller Parties Outsize Influence GOP Senators Block Democratic Bill to Fund Government, Suspend Debt Ceiling Fed Leaders Rosengren, Kaplan to Resign Amid Trading Controversy SEC Panel Backs Letting Ordinary Investors Into Private Equity North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile Off Its East Coast China Releases Two U.S. Citizens Blocked From Leaving Since 2018 Beijing Claims Victory Over Huawei Executive's Return Ford Fortifies EV Bet With Four New U.S. Factories Merck Nears Deal to Acquire Acceleron Pharma Activision Blizzard Agrees to Pay $18 Million to Settle EEOC Probe CIMC to Buy Maersk's Refrigeration Businesses for $1.08 Billion Entertainment Giant Endeavor to Buy Sports-Betting Business for $1.2 Billion Wells Fargo to Pay $37 Million Penalty for Overcharging Currency Customers Activist Hedge Fund Starboard Has Big Stake in Huntsman CAA to Buy Rival Talent Agency ICM in Hollywood Shake-Up

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-21 2315ET