Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Mostly Lower

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 31145.30 -173.14 -0.55% Nasdaq 11544.91 -85.96 -0.74% S&P 500 3908.19 -16.07 -0.41% FTSE 100 7300.44 13.01 0.18% Nikkei Stock 27310.14 -316.37 -1.15% Hang Seng 18946.69 -256.04 -1.33% Kospi 2374.77 -35.25 -1.46% SGX Nifty* 17480.00 -195 -1.10% *Sept contract USD/JPY 143.53-54 +0.52% Range 143.62 142.73 EUR/USD 0.9887-90 -0.16% Range 0.9911 0.9878 CBOT Wheat Sept $8.000 per bushel Spot Gold $1,694.51/oz -0.4% Nymex Crude (NY) $86.78 -$0.09 US STOCKS

U.S. stock indexes fell, driven by expectations for tighter Federal Reserve policy and an energy crisis in Europe.

The S&P 500 declined 0.4% after the long Labor Day weekend. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.6%, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite lost 0.7%. The major indexes all have fallen for three consecutive weeks.

Within the S&P 500, seven out of 11 sectors were in the red during afternoon trading, with industrials, healthcare, real estate and utilities gaining.

"It's going to be really focused on, 'OK, just how bad does it become, given how restrictive the Fed has been and continues to be?'" said Tim Chubb, chief investment officer at Girard Wealth Advisory.

ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks declined, dragged by falls in electronics and energy stocks, as uncertainty continued about the Fed's pace of tightening and costs of borrowing. Some financial stocks were higher, following sharp gains in U.S. Treasury yields overnight. The 10-year Japanese government bond yield was up 1.0 basis point at 0.245%. Investors are focusing on movements of bond yields and the yen. The Nikkei Stock Average was down 0.7% at 27441.49.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi was down 1.0% at 2386.83, tracking a weak performance in major U.S. equities. Investors are likely watching the U.S. July trade balance figures due later in the global day, UOB analysts said in a note.

Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 1.4% to 18930.65, amid bearish sentiment for Asian stocks. The weak lead from Wall Street stocks, and the decline in the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index should drive some paring of gains in Chinese equities, said IG market strategist Jun Rong Yeap in a note.

Chinese shares fell broadly in early trade, reversing gains from the previous session, amid concerns about tighter restrictions to fight Covid-19 outbreaks across the country. Declines were broad-based, with property, coal miners and liquor makers among the sectors being sold off. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.2% to 3236.56, the Shenzhen Composite Index gave up 0.1% and the ChiNext Price Index was flat.

FOREX

USD/CNH rose in Asian trade after the PBOC fixed the yuan at 6.9160 to the dollar. Market reactions to China's trade data for August may be closely watched, though the data may not necessarily lend much support to CNH, CBA analyst Carol Kong said in a note. "Broad USD strength and poor Chinese growth prospects are bigger weights on CNH in our view." USD/CNH is up 0.2% at 6.9850.

NZD/USD has broken below support at 0.6061 as traders rotated back toward the greenback due to higher bond yields, ANZ said. The U.S. dollar index hit a new 20-year high and that put commodity prices under pressure. "Markets remain highly focused on offshore factors, and while NZ interest rates here will rise in broad unison with their U.S. counterparts, the USD's dominance will just keep piling pressure in inflation here, which in turn speaks to a firmer policy response and more pain," ANZ said. NZD/USD was at 0.604 early Wednesday.

METALS

Gold prices were lower in early Asian trade. The stronger U.S. dollar is likely to weigh on investor demand, and the prospect of further rate increases could also dampen sentiment, said ANZ analysts in a note. Spot gold was 0.4% lower at $1,694.51/oz.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil prices fell due to the weak demand outlook for the commodity. Despite the U.S. releasing better-than-expected services data, demand could remain under pressure amid China's Covid-19 lockdowns, said Oanda senior market analyst Edward Moya in a research report. The front-month contract for WTI futures fell 0.6% to $86.37/bbl, while the front-month Brent crude contract weakened 0.5% to $92.39/bbl.

09-06-22 2316ET