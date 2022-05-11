Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Mostly Lower After U.S. Stocks Drop on CPI Data

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 31834.11 -326.63 -1.02% Nasdaq 11364.24 -373.44 -3.18% S&P 500 3935.18 -65.87 -1.65% FTSE 100 7347.66 104.44 1.44% Nikkei Stock 25973.36 -240.28 -0.92% Hang Seng 19655.74 -168.83 -0.85% Kospi 2587.51 -4.76 -0.18% SGX Nifty* 16017.00 -150.5 -0.93% *May contract USD/JPY 129.73-74 -0.19% Range 130.06 129.51 EUR/USD 1.0513-16 0.00% Range 1.0531 1.0508 CBOT Wheat May $11.086 per bushel Spot Gold $1,855.89/oz 0.2% Nymex Crude (NY) $105.12 $5.36 US STOCKS

U.S. stocks slumped after fresh data showed that inflation -- though easing -- remained higher than had been expected last month, feeding renewed anxiety about the Federal Reserve's likely response.

The S&P 500 declined 1.65%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1%, while the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.2%.

"The Band-Aid is still coming off slowly," said Michael Farr, the chief executive of investment advisory Farr, Miller & Washington. "According to the Fed, we're not near the end of this process that everyone wants over."

ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks were lower, dragged by falls in pharmaceutical and tech stocks, as concerns continued about higher costs of materials and their impact on earnings. Earnings remained in focus, with Nippon Telegraph & Telephone and SoftBank Group set to announce their results later in the day. The Nikkei Stock Average was 2.0% lower at 25694.98.

South Korea's Kospi fell 0.4% to 2582.07 in early trade, dragged by losses in internet and cosmetics stocks. Wall Street's slide overnight on stronger-than-expected U.S. consumer inflation for April was weighing on sentiment. Renewed concerns about inflation and the Federal Reserve's tighter monetary policy was weakening risk appetite. USD/KRW was 0.6% higher at 1,283.40 on risk aversion.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 1.4% to 19556.89 amid weak investor sentiment. The Hong Kong stock market was expected to weaken today, following the poor performance of blue-chip stocks in the U.S. ADR market last night, KGI Research analyst Chua Tit Hong said in a note. U.S. stocks declined Wednesday following higher-than-expected CPI data, he added.

China stocks were lower in early trade, as the market followed overnight losses on Wall Street and broad weakness in regional Asian equities this morning. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.1% at 3056.27, while the Shenzhen Composite Index shed 0.19 points to 1918.27. The tech-heavy ChiNext Price was the worst performer with a 0.4% drop to 2337.75. Guosheng Securities analysts pointed out that technical factors indicate that the market has already reached a technical bottom, and the market likely presents more opportunities than risk. The brokerage advised investors to monitor sectors that align with Beijing's policy priorities, such as digitization and renewable energy development.

FOREX

Weakening domestic demand, a property downturn, easing growth in foreign demand and the weak inflation outlook mean continued monetary easing in China looks to be a certainty, CBA currency strategist Carol Kong said in a market commentary. The situation is in stark contrast to rapid monetary tightening in the U.S. CBA expects the People's Bank of China to cut the required reserve ratio for banks by a cumulative 50 basis points and to cut the policy interest rate by 10 basis points in 2Q. The slowdown in GDP and monetary policy easing are headwinds for the CNH. USD/CNH was higher, near 6.7365.

METALS

Gold prices were higher in early Asian trade. A pullback in U.S. Treasury yields drove weakness in the dollar, supporting commodities including gold, said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong in a note. Gold was trading above the $1,830/oz resistance level, which has weighed on the price on four occasions since last year, Yeap said. This validates the near-term uptrend for bullion, he added. Spot gold was 0.2% higher at $1,855.89/oz.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil fell in early Asian trading after an unexpectedly large buildup in U.S. crude inventory buildup, even as refining activity accelerated, according to EIA data. Prices were also weighed by Hungary's proposal to exclude oil shipments via pipelines from the EU's ban on Russian crude, analysts from ANZ said in a note. That said, a slowdown in Shanghai's Covid-19 infection rate is giving the market hope that China will relax its harsh Covid-19 curbs, which could boost oil demand, the analysts said. Front-month Brent fell 0.3% to $107.16/bbl; WTI declined 0.4% to $105.26/bbl.

