Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Mostly Lower Amid Worries Over China Evergrande Fallout

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 33970.47 -614.41 -1.78% Nasdaq 14713.90 -330.06 -2.19% S&P 500 4357.73 -75.26 -1.70% FTSE 100 6903.91 -59.73 -0.86% Nikkei Stock 29887.82 -612.23 -2.01% Hang Seng 24121.42 22.28 0.09% Kospi Closed SGX Nifty* 17432.50 59.0 0.34% *Sep contract USD/JPY 109.56-57 +0.15% Range 109.60 109.35 EUR/USD 1.1733-36 +0.05% Range 1.1742 1.1724 CBOT Wheat Dec $7.006 per bushel Spot Gold $1,765.43/oz 0.08% Nymex Crude (NY) $70.84 -$1.13 US STOCKS

Worries about spreading contagion from troubles in China's property market sent U.S. stocks toward their steepest declines in months.

Losses for the major U.S. indexes accelerated midday, then reversed in the final hour of trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.8%, dragged down by shares of Caterpillar and financial heavyweights like Goldman Sachs. The S&P 500 dropped 1.7%. The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite Index fell 2.2%, after being down more than 3% earlier in the afternoon.

The declines were broad-based, with all 11 of the S&P 500 sectors recording declines. The retreat came amid concerns over property developer China Evergrande Group. Market participants increasingly believe that Beijing will let Evergrande fail and inflict losses on its shareholders and bondholders. The company's debt burden is the biggest for any publicly traded real estate management or development company in the world.

ASIAN STOCKS

Markets in China and South Korea are closed Tuesday for a holiday.

Japanese stocks were broadly lower as concerns about contagion from troubles in China's property market hit U.S. stocks overnight. Stock selloffs followed the recent surge on hopes for fiscal stimulus by a new ruling-party chief in Japan. Investors were focusing on developments over property developer China Evergrande Group and Japan's ruling-party head election later this month. Japanese markets were closed Monday for a public holiday. The Nikkei Stock Average was 1.6% lower at 30024.40.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.3% to 24019.03 in early trade, as the weakness in tech shares offset the rebound in property stocks. Property developers broadly recovered from Monday's slump amid credit contagion fears over China Evergrande's financial woes, with the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index 2.0% higher. China Evergrande continued to fall, and was down 4.4%.

FOREX

Asian currencies were mixed against USD amid holiday-thinned trading in the region, but may weaken amid ongoing concerns over China Evergrande Group's debt woes. With risks that China Evergrande may miss a bond coupon payment later this week, the scope to spook capital markets remains significant, given that Evergrande accounts for roughly 11% of all Asia high-yield bonds, Mizuho Bank said. There may be a preference for safe-haven currencies such as USD, it added. USD/SGD edged 0.1% lower to 1.3504, AUD/USD was up 0.2% at 0.7265, while USD/THB rose 0.1% to 33.41.

METALS

Gold was little changed in early Asian trade, as the market awaited clearer signals that should come after the conclusion of the FOMC meeting, Commerzbank said. For now, the precious metal is under pressure from a firm U.S. dollar and higher bond yields, the bank said. Commerzbank believes the Fed will start scaling back bond-buying at the start of the new year, but adds that "if Fed Chair Powell can convince the market that tapering will not be quickly followed by any rate hikes, gold could recover somewhat in the second half of the week." Spot gold was up 0.08% at $1,765.43 an ounce.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil gained in early Asian trade, as the rally in natural gas and coal prices could cause utility companies to switch to burning fuel oil instead, ANZ said. Oil demand should also be helped by the U.S. announcing it will lift the travel ban for vaccinated foreign travelers in early November, the bank said. Supply-side disruptions could add further support, with ANZ pointing out that Shell's Mars and Ursa oil drilling platforms in the U.S. Gulf wouldn't come online until the end of 2021 after Hurricane Ida. Front-month Brent was 0.6% higher at $74.39/bbl, while front-month WTI rose 0.8% to $70.85/bbl.

TOP HEADLINES Stock Market Pares Losses, but Dow, S&P 500 Fall Nearly 2% China Evergrande Fallout Hits Western Bond Funds Bitcoin Price Slides as China Jitters Hit Crypto Markets Surging Energy Prices Push U.K. to Weigh Helping Hard-Hit Industries U.S. to Relax Travel Restrictions for Vaccinated Foreign Nationals U.S. Home-Builder Sentiment Edges Up U.S. Covid-19 Deaths Surpass 1918 Flu Fatalities Biden Administration to Raise Refugee Admissions Cap to 125,000 Democrats Add Debt Limit to Spending Measure, Sparking Showdown With GOP Glasgow Climate Summit Faces 'High Risk of Failure,' U.N. Leader Says Shopping Online Is Getting More Expensive Shell to Sell Permian Assets to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 Billion APA Rivals Brookfield Bid for AusNet Honeywell at Odds With Asbestos Trust Over Bankruptcy Deal SEC Is Investigating Activision Blizzard Over Workplace Practices, Disclosures GM to Replace Batteries in Recalled Chevy Bolts Twitter to Pay $809.5 Million to Settle Securities Suit AstraZeneca Breast Cancer Drug Found to Reduce Risk of Dying Pfizer, BioNTech Say Vaccine Is Safe for Young Children

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-21 2315ET