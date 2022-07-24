Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Mostly Lower; Focus on Earnings, Fed This Week

07/24/2022 | 11:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
GLOBAL MARKETS 
DJIA         31899.29  -137.61  -0.43% 
Nasdaq       11834.11  -225.50  -1.87% 
S&P 500       3961.63   -37.32  -0.93% 
FTSE 100      7276.37     5.86   0.08% 
Nikkei Stock 27701.07  -213.59  -0.77% 
Hang Seng    20408.44  -200.70  -0.97% 
Kospi         2396.94     3.80   0.16% 
SGX Nifty*   16687.00   -38     -0.23% 
*July contract 
 
USD/JPY  136.18-19  +0.06% 
Range    136.61   135.91 
EUR/USD  1.0209-12  -0.05% 
Range    1.0222   1.0183 
 
CBOT Wheat Sept $7.590 per bushel 
Spot Gold    $1,724.36/oz  -0.1% 
Nymex Crude (NY) $94.66   -$1.69 
 
 
U.S. STOCKS

U.S. stocks are set to open lower on Monday as a big week of economic data releases and earnings reports kicks off.

On Sunday night, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures lost 55 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 futures lost 0.2%, and Nasdaq Composite futures slipped 0.1%.

Stocks slumped Friday, snapping a three-day winning streak, as some surprisingly weak quarterly updates from companies spooked investors.

The S&P 500 fell 37.32 points, or 0.9%, to 3961.63 a day after the broad benchmark index jumped 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 137.61 points, or 0.4%, to 31899.29, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 225.50 points, or 1.9%, to 11834.11. Despite Friday's losses, all three indexes posted weekly gains.

With a 2.5% rise for the week, the S&P 500 capped its best week in a month. 

 
 
ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks were lower, dragged by electronics and chemical stocks, as caution continues over higher costs of operations and their impact on corporate earnings. Yaskawa Electric declined 2.4% and Shin-Etsu Chemical was 2.6% lower. Earnings were in focus with Shin-Etsu, Canon Inc. and Nissan Motor set to announce their results this week. USD/JPY was at 136.47, down from 137.90 as of Friday's Tokyo stock market close. The Nikkei Stock Average was 0.6% lower at 27737.48.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi rose 0.4% to 2403.03 in early trade, led by gains in auto makers and car parts suppliers. Foreign investors were leading the gains. USD/KRW is at 1,311.70, down from Friday's Seoul market close at 1,313.00. Hyundai Motor rose 2.9%, extending gains after its upbeat 2Q earnings last week. Its sister company Kia also gained 2.5%. Auto component suppliers Hanon Systems and Hyundai Mobis were up 3.4% and 2.5%, respectively. Meanwhile EV battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 2.2% as an IPO lock-up period for institutional investors was due to expire on Wednesday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.4% to 20531.78 in morning trade amid persistent headwinds. Investor sentiment was likely to remain weak as U.S. and Europe continue to hike rates and as Chinese homebuyers refuse to repay mortgages for unfinished property projects, KGI Research analysts said in a note. Decliners include Sunny Optical Technology, down 2.3%, and Alibaba Group Holding, which fell 2.2%, and Sino Biopharmaceutical, which was off by 2.1%. Gainers include Henderson Land Development, which added 0.7%.

Chinese shares fell in early trade, extending Friday's declines as losses by auto makers offset gains by property developers. Market confidence may take time to rebuild after recent big swings, Shanxi Securities said in a note. Aluminum Corp. of China advanced 3.5% after agreeing to acquire a larger stake in Yunnan Aluminum. Great Wall Motor and BYD Co. each lost more than 2%, while electric-car battery maker CATL dropped 1.1%. Among gainers, Poly Developments added 2.6% and Seazen Holdings increased 2.5%. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.2% to 3264.36, the Shenzhen Composite Index declined 0.2% and the ChiNext Price Index was 0.6% lower. 

FOREX

Asian currencies were mixed against USD in Asia trade as U.S. stock futures decline and Treasury yields hold steady, but may weaken this week. Asia ex-Japan currencies were expected to be under pressure in the run-up to the FOMC meeting, said MUFG Bank analysts in a research report. Weakness has raised the chances of central bank intervention, especially for currencies such as INR that are near record lows against the greenback, they said. USD/SGD declined 0.1% to 1.3883. USD/CNY edged 0.1% higher to 6.7571 and AUD/USD was down 0.3% at 0.6905. 

METALS

Gold prices were slightly lower in early Asian trade, after posting their first weekly gain in six weeks on Friday. Traders will likely focus on the upcoming U.S. Fed's interest rate decision, IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said in a note. "Whether gold prices can find a more sustaining upside may largely revolve around the Fed's guidance of how they expect pricing pressures to drive their scope of tightening ahead," he added. Spot gold was 0.1% lower at $1,724.36/oz. 

OIL SUMMARY

Oil prices were mixed in early Asian trade. "A jump in Chinese Covid infections and evidence of softer US gasoline demand provided the sour eye candy," SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes say in a note. Near-term focus would likely be on a rebound in Libyan oil production, as well as expectations of a restart for the Keystone pipeline as early as this week, he added. Front-month WTI crude-oil futures fell 0.1% to $94.58/bbl and Brent was little changed at $103.16/bbl. 

 
 
TOP HEADLINES 
 
Yellen: Economy Is Slowing, But It's Not a Recession 
Congress Looks to Move Forward on Chip-Shortage, Drug-Cost Bills 
China Bets Big on Basic Chips in Self-Sufficiency Push 
Gold Hit by Renewed Bets on Higher Yields, Stronger Dollar 
New Volkswagen Chief Has History Backing Synthetic Fuels 
Elon Musk's Friendship With Sergey Brin Ruptured by Alleged Affair 
China Bets Big on Basic Chips in Self-Sufficiency Push 
CIFI Holdings' Shares Rise After Key Shareholders Bulk Up Stakes 
Tesla Looks to Open Its EV-Charging Network 
Disney Shows First R-Rated Movies on Disney+ 
Gold Hit by Renewed Bets on Higher Yields, Stronger Dollar 
Apple, Amazon, Meta Highlight Tech-Heavy Earnings Week 
Lawsuit Over Musk's Tesla Tweets Headed for Settlement Talks 
Instacart's Founder to Step Down as Chairman After IPO 
Kotak Mahindra Bank's First-Quarter Profit Rose 53% as Covid Provisions Fell 
Flight Centre Upgrades FY Guidance as Some Demand Exceeds Pre-Covid Levels 
South32 4Q Aluminum, Copper Output Up; Expects Costs Miss at Sierra Gorda 
Oz Minerals 2Q Copper Output Down; Gold Output, Costs Up On-Quarter 
Gen. Mark Milley Says Chinese Military Aggression Has Worsened

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-24-22 2315ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07/25HIGH ANXIETY : How to handle the cost of a stressed-out dog
RE
07/24Reaction to Myanmar's execution of four democracy activists
RE
07/24Mexico to temporarily occupy private land for Yucatan train project
RE
07/24JGB yields slide on renewed recession fears
RE
07/24Record number of COVID-hit Australians in hospital as Omicron surges
RE
07/24Thai domestic car sales rise 4.58% y/y in June
RE
07/24Malaysia warns of weaker Q3 palm oil prices as Indonesia scraps export levy
RE
07/24Chinese woman seeking to freeze her eggs loses court case
RE
07/24Thai Life shares up on debut of Southeast Asia's biggest IPO this year
RE
07/24INDIAN MORNING BRIEFING : Asian Markets Mostly Lower; Focus on Earnings, Fed This Week
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ioneer : June 2022 - Quarterly Activities Report
2News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
3Lepidico : Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
4China vows privacy, information protection in using digital yuan
5Philippines' Udenna denies debt default as shares in units slide

HOT NEWS