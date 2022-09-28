Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Rise After U.S. Gains on BOE's Move to Buy Bonds

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 29683.74 548.75 1.88% Nasdaq 11051.64 222.13 2.05% S&P 500 3719.04 71.75 1.97% FTSE 100 7005.39 20.80 0.30% Nikkei Stock 26335.69 161.71 0.62% Hang Seng 17481.66 230.78 1.34% Kospi 2203.66 34.37 1.58% SGX Nifty* 17055.00 168.5 1.00% *Oct contract USD/JPY 144.32-33 +0.14% Range 144.47 144.07 EUR/USD 0.9683-86 -0.52% Range 0.9741 0.9675 CBOT Wheat Dec $9.032 per bushel Spot Gold $1,654.35/oz -0.3% Nymex Crude (NY) $82.08 $3.58 US STOCKS

U.S. stocks turned upward after a week of punishing losses.

The S&P 500 climbed 2% as bond yields tumbled, leaving stocks looking more attractive to investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose nearly 1.9%. Both indexes had fallen for six straight days as of Tuesday, and earlier this week the Dow joined the S&P 500 in a bear market. The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.1%. Bond yields swiveled after the Bank of England said it would begin buying U.K. government bonds in a bid to stabilize markets.

The BOE's action helped drive a rise in U.S. stocks, said David Lefkowitz, head of U.S. equities for UBS's global wealth management business. "For the last several trading days, the pressure on U.S. stocks has been a reflection of some of the turmoil in the fixed-income market," Lefkowitz said. "As that turmoil settles down, we're seeing a better tone for equities."

ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks were higher, led by gains in tech and pharmaceutical stocks, as concerns eased somewhat about borrowing costs. Investors were focusing on bond yields after the Bank of England's emergency bond-buying intervention. The 20-year Japanese government bond yield was down 4.5 basis points at 1.000%. The Nikkei Stock Average was up 1.0% at 26442.56.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi gained 1.3% to 2198.25 in early trade, regaining ground after tumbling the previous session. Biotech and electronics stocks were driving the rebound. Market-stabilization measures were helping ease investors' jitters and supported sentiment, Kiwoom Securities analysts said in a note. The finance ministry has decided to buy back KRW2 trillion worth of government bonds, as the Bank of Korea plans to purchase Treasury bonds worth KRW3 trillion from the market. The Financial Services Commission is also considering using a stock-market stabilization fund to support markets.

Hong Kong stocks were higher in morning trading, rebounding from recent steep losses amid swift interest-rate increases and worries about a global recession. The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 1.3% to 17479.02. The market has likely priced in most of the negative factors, and a recent uptick in trading turnover is a good sign, China Industrial Securities analysts said. But the brokerage advised investors to hold off from adding positions, as it remains to be seen whether the rebound is sustainable.

Chinese shares were higher in early trade, tracking broad gains among other Asian equities after a positive lead from the U.S. overnight. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.7% to 3066.38, the Shenzhen Composite Index gained 0.9% to 1955.29 and the ChiNext Price Index added 1.0% to 2337.60. Yuan movements will likely be in focus, after USD/CNY rose to the highest level since 2008. "The PBOC will likely allow the renminbi to depreciate further, though it will take steps to prop up the currency from time to time to smooth out drastic movements," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

FOREX

Asian currencies weakened against the U.S. dollar in the Asian morning session amid a rebound in Treasury yields, boosting the appeal of dollar-denominated fixed-income assets. With U.S. real rates remaining negative, it is hard for markets to turn against the dollar without a viable alternative currency, Philip Wee, senior forex strategist at DBS Group Research, said in a note. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans thinks real rates need to be at 2% for monetary policy to be restrictive enough to keep inflation on a downward trajectory, Wee noted. USD/KRW rose 0.9% to 1,435.57, USD/SGD gained 0.3% to 1.4394 and AUD/USD dropped 0.6% to 0.6479, according to FactSet.

METALS

Gold was lower in early Asian trade after its highest finish overnight in nearly a week, supported by a weaker USD and decline in U.S. Treasury yields. Gold may maintain a negative outlook for now, as the Fed's recent guidance has signaled that borrowing costs will rise and remain high for some time to bring inflation down, DailyFX strategist Diego Colman said in a note. "This means that nominal U.S. bond rates will soon resume their ascent, paving the way for real yields to remain elevated and continue to weigh on precious metals, as has been the case over the past few months," he added. Spot gold was 0.3% lower at $1,654.35/oz.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil prices were lower in early Asian trade, pulling back from overnight gains which were supported by news of temporary production cuts in the Gulf of Mexico due to Hurricane Ian. CBA analyst Vivek Dhar reckoned oil prices are likely to be supported in the near term, amid heightened worries that Russia's energy exports may no longer be reliable following the suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines. Further, a ban on shipping Russian oil has reportedly been proposed as part of the new sanctions by the EU, after Russia launched a partial military mobilization and referendums on the annexation of more Ukrainian territory, he added. Front-month WTI futures and Brent were each 0.5% lower at $81.74/bbl and $88.85/bbl, respectively.

