  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Rise Ahead of FOMC Meeting

09/19/2022 | 11:16pm EDT
GLOBAL MARKETS 
DJIA             31019.68    197.26     0.64% 
Nasdaq           11535.02     86.62     0.76% 
S&P 500           3899.89     26.56     0.69% 
FTSE 100          7236.68    -45.39    -0.62% 
Nikkei Stock     27657.30     89.65     0.33% 
Hang Seng        18745.65    179.68     0.97% 
Kospi             2365.51      9.85     0.42% 
SGX Nifty*       17773.00     149.0     0.85% 
*Sept contract 
 
USD/JPY    143.20-21  +0.00% 
Range      143.34   142.95 
EUR/USD    1.0026-29  +0.03% 
Range      1.0052   1.0021 
 
CBOT Wheat Dec $8.304 per bushel 
Spot Gold  $1,674.46/oz  -0.1% 
Nymex Crude (NY) $85.22  $0.11 
 
 
US STOCKS

Major U.S. stock indexes perked up as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision and fretted about the health of the U.S. economy.

The S&P 500 gained 0.7%, snapping a two-session losing streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.6%, while the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite rose 0.8%. The indexes opened lower but swung into positive territory as the closing bell approached.

"We're afraid that the Fed could surprise us with another jumbo hike," said Florian Ielpo, head of macro at Lombard Odier Investment Managers. Last week's corporate warnings, he said, suggested "we very well could be at the entry point of the U.S. recession." 

 
 
ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks were higher, led by gains in electronics stocks, following recent selloffs caused by fears about the Fed's further aggressive tightening. Investors were focusing on damage caused by Typhoon Nanmadol and any geopolitical developments around Taiwan. The Nikkei Stock Average was 1.2% higher at 27888.95.

Korea's Kospi rose 1.0% to 2379.21, tracking Wall Street's gains overnight ahead of the FOMC's two-day meeting that begins later today. For this week, investors are mostly focused on a round of interest-rate decisions by central banks such as the Fed and the BOE, Phillip Securities Research team said in a morning commentary.

Hong Kong stocks were higher in morning trade, showing signs of recovery from two consecutive sessions of losses, as Asian equities broadly rise, following gains on Wall Street overnight. The benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 1.0% at 18751.58. IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said in a note that "overnight dip-buying being presented in Wall Street seems to provide an uplift for risk (sentiment) in the Asia session, although a tone of caution still largely lingers ahead of the FOMC meeting."

Chinese shares were higher in early trade. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5% to 3132.36, the Shenzhen Composite Index gained 0.9% to 2009.14 and the ChiNext Price Index advanced 1.0% to 2374.24. "China's property sector may be on the path of stabilizing with China Evergrande looking to restart most of their stalled property construction projects, policymakers easing access to credit for property developers and local governments changing rules to make new home purchases more attractive," CBA strategist Vivek Dhar said in a note. 

FOREX

Asian currencies were mixed in the Asian morning session, following overnight USD weakness, but may strengthen amid risk appetite spurred by gains in regional equity markets this morning. USD weakened Monday, given market pricing is now tilting toward a 75bp rate increase by the FOMC this week as opposed to a 100bp increase, said Carol Kong, an analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, in a research report. However, USD will probably keep moving higher as markets continue to downgrade their growth expectations for the global economy, Kong added. USD/KRW edged 0.1% lower to 1,389.09, USD/SGD was little changed at 1.4074 and AUD/USD was down 0.1% at 0.6724. 

METALS

Gold was trading steadily in the Asian early morning session ahead of this week's FOMC meeting. Gold will eventually resume its role as a safe haven, but a peak in USD needs to be put into place and that won't occur for a couple of meetings, Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, said in an email. Gold is due for a bounce, but even if this happens after the Fed decision this week, a sustained rebound will only occur if more signs emerge that inflation is easing, Moya added. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,674.46/oz . 

OIL SUMMARY

Oil prices were mixed in the early morning Asian session, but may be supported by USD weakness. The ICE USD Index is down 0.3% at 109.45, according to FactSet. Gains in crude oil prices were also being supported by the lifting of Covid-19 lockdowns in both Chengdu and Dalian on Monday, ANZ Research analysts said in a research report, quoting a media report. Front-month WTI crude oil futures were 0.3% higher at $86.01/bbl; Brent crude oil futures were 0.1% lower at $91.93/bbl. 

 
 
TOP HEADLINES 
China Keeps Benchmark Lending Rates Unchanged 
Japan's Consumer Inflation Rose to 3% in August 
Australian Consumers Upbeat Amid Signs Rate Hikes Will Slow 
U.S. Treasury Seeks Comment on Crypto's Illicit Finance Risks 
Lack of Global Collaboration Risks COP26 Goals, IEA Report Says 
Ecuador Reaches Deal With China to Restructure Debt 
Strong Earthquake Rocks Southwestern Mexico 
Most of Puerto Rico Is Without Power as Hurricane Fiona Ripples Through the Caribbean 
Britain Says Goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II in Historic Funeral 
Chinese EV Maker Mulls $1 Billion Hong Kong IPO 
Mining Giant Fortescue to Spend Billions to Eliminate Fossil Fuels 
Ford Warns Parts Shortages, Higher Costs Expected to Affect Earnings 
Judges Probe J&J Talc Bankruptcy in High-Stakes Appeal 
Judge Rejects Antitrust Challenge to UnitedHealth Acquisition

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 2315ET

