  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Rise, Tracking Wall Street Rebound

02/27/2023 | 10:16pm EST
GLOBAL MARKETS 
DJIA              32889.09     72.17     0.22% 
Nasdaq            11466.98     72.04     0.63% 
S&P 500            3982.24     12.20     0.31% 
FTSE 100           7935.11     56.45     0.72% 
Nikkei Stock      27539.07    115.11     0.42% 
Hang Seng         20002.89     59.38     0.30% 
Kospi              2424.72     22.08     0.92% 
SGX Nifty*        17494.50       6.5     0.04% 
*March contract 
 
USD/JPY     136.18-19    -0.04% 
Range       136.36   136.12 
EUR/USD     1.0596-99    -0.12% 
Range       1.0616   1.0587 
 
CBOT Wheat March $6.960 per bushel 
Spot Gold  $1,817.18/oz 0.03% 
Nymex Crude (NY) $75.69 -$0.63 
 
 
US STOCKS

U.S. stock indexes inched up, holding steady after logging their worst week of the year amid concerns that the Federal Reserve will need to keep raising interest rates to slow the economy and tame inflation.

The S&P 500 gained 0.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2%. The Nasdaq Composite increased 0.6%.

Consumer discretionary, industrials and information technology stocks boosted the S&P 500. Union Pacific popped 10% after the railroad company said it would acquiesce to pressure from an activist hedge fund and replace its chief executive.

James Rutherford, head of European equities at Federated Hermes, said that while recent inflation surprises have unsettled markets, selloffs have been relatively short lived.

"Last week, some of the data spooked people and yields moved up again. But here we are on Monday morning and actually that's sort of all forgotten about," said Mr. Rutherford. "People are slightly hardened to it and understand that rates might go a little bit higher...but the market is not looking at next month's inflation data, it's looking at six months or nine months or even 12 months." 

 
 
ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks were higher in early trade, led by gains in electronics stocks, thanks partly to the yen's recent weakness despite continuing uncertainty over policy tightening by central banks. Investors were focusing on economic data and their policy implications. The Nikkei Stock Average was up 0.5% at 27550.60. The index has traded around 27500 the past few weeks.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi rose 0.8% to 2422.27 in early trade, tracking Wall Street's rebound overnight. The local index is regaining ground after a two-session losing streak. Battery, steel and auto stocks led the advance in morning trade. Risk-off sentiment was easing. USD/KRW was trading 0.4% lower at 1,318.00.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 1.0% to 20151.10 in morning trade, as risk appetite recovered following Wall Street gains overnight. The main theme has been the modest bounce in U.S. equities, with investors striving to recoup some ground, Commerzbank analysts said in a research report. Investors were also digesting strong economic data and hotter-than-expected inflation of late, the analysts added. Gains on the benchmark index were broad-based. The Hang Seng Tech Index was up 0.8% at 4022.90.

Chinese stocks were higher in morning trading, showing signs of improvement from the muted trading pattern in recent weeks. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.3% to 3268.77 and the Shenzhen Composite Index gained 0.5% to 2135.56. The ChiNext Price Index was 0.6% higher at 2423.56. The market has remained range-bound in recent sessions, as buying interest has cooled significantly after January's rally. Some investors are questioning whether the market presents further upside. But China Securities analysts said in a note that the rebound trend is likely far from over, as the market's current valuations still look undemanding compared with historical levels. 

FOREX

Asian currencies were mixed against USD in the Asian morning session, but their weakness may be limited by technical factors. A number of USD/Asian-currency pairs are at or near interesting technical levels for those who might be bullish Asian currencies, said Alvin T. Tan, head of Asia FX Strategy at RBC Capital Markets, in an email. USD/CNH is approaching the 7.0000-7.3000 area, which provided resistance in December and support in October-November, while USD/MYR is similarly approaching technical resistance layered around the 4.5000 level, Tan said. USD/CNH fell 0.1% to 6.9513, while USD/IDR rose 0.2% to 15,230.00 and USD/SGD was little changed at 1.3471. 

METALS

Gold prices were little changed in early Asian trade. While the precious metal came under pressure after the release of stronger-than-expected U.S. PCE inflation data on Friday, gold remains supported due to a weaker U.S. dollar, ANZ analysts said in a note. Spot gold was up 0.03% at $1,817.18/oz. 

OIL SUMMARY

Crude oil prices were mixed in early Asian trade. Inflation concerns could weigh on prices, as well as the prospects of a dimmer global economic outlook, said Tina Teng, markets strategist at CMC Markets, in a note. However, Russia is halting oil exports to Poland, which should limit losses, she added. The front-month WTI contract was up 0.1% at $75.72/bbl, while the front-month Brent crude contract fell 0.2% to $82.32/bbl. 

 
 
TOP HEADLINES 
Hong Kong Lifts Citywide Mask Mandate After Almost Three Years 
U.K., EU Reach Deal in Bid to Resolve Northern Ireland Trade Issue 
Fed's Jefferson doesn't support raising central bank's 2% inflation target 
Janet Yellen Visits Ukraine to Discuss Economic Support 
White House Says No Consensus on Covid Origin 
Report Points to Lack of Planning, Abrupt Pullout in Afghan Collapse 
Egypt Promises More Aid to Syria After Earthquakes 
U.S. Aims to Pull Ex-Soviet Republics From Russian, Chinese Orbits 
In Deposition, Rupert Murdoch Says Fox News Hosts Endorsed False 2020 Election Claims 
White House Says Federal Agencies Have 30 Days to Ban TikTok From Devices 
Canada Follows U.S., Europe With TikTok Ban on Government Devices 
Facebook Parent, Snap Embrace AI Technology That Powers ChatGPT Chatbot 
Zoom Revenue Up on Growth From Big Customers

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 2215ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.25% 91.66 Delayed Quote.2.72%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.19% 0.67271 Delayed Quote.-1.32%
BRENT OIL 0.18% 82.19 Delayed Quote.-3.65%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.17% 164.13 Delayed Quote.2.72%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.14% 1.20458 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.11% 100.304 Delayed Quote.3.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.07% 0.73601 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
COMMERZBANK AG 4.55% 11.155 Delayed Quote.26.24%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.22% 32889.09 Real-time Quote.-1.00%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.25% 144.28 Delayed Quote.2.53%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.23% 1.05876 Delayed Quote.-1.49%
FEDERATED HERMES, INC. 0.26% 38.99 Delayed Quote.7.11%
FLOKI INU (FLOKI/USD) 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
FOX CORPORATION -0.59% 35.68 Delayed Quote.18.18%
FTSE 100 0.72% 7935.11 Delayed Quote.5.73%
GOLD -0.18% 1814.19 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.07% 1.647908 Delayed Quote.3.90%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.10% 0.012091 Delayed Quote.-0.22%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.15% 0.6873 Delayed Quote.-2.23%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.87% 2402.64 Real-time Quote.7.43%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -0.50% 169.54 Delayed Quote.40.88%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 1.38% 1142.89 Real-time Quote.4.91%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.63% 11466.98 Real-time Quote.8.87%
NEUTRINO USD (USDN/USD) -0.28% 0.1776 End-of-day quote.-88.68%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.21% 83.861 Delayed Quote.1.04%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.16% 0.61536 Delayed Quote.-2.92%
NIKKEI 225 -0.11% 27423.96 Real-time Quote.5.21%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.28% 700.5114 Real-time Quote.-3.60%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.26% 416.4747 Real-time Quote.-4.91%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.68% 1612.87 Real-time Quote.5.43%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.12% 3689.67 Real-time Quote.4.79%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.20% 3524.73 Real-time Quote.2.91%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.10% 6.9524 Delayed Quote.0.81%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.21% 0.944501 Delayed Quote.1.51%
US DOLLAR / INDONESIAN RUPIAH (USD/IDR) -0.21% 15238 Delayed Quote.-2.22%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.04% 136.276 Delayed Quote.4.07%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.66% 74.18 Delayed Quote.5.28%
US DOLLAR / SINGAPORE-DOLLAR (USD/SGD) 0.15% 1.34881 Delayed Quote.0.74%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH-KOREAN WON (USD/KRW) 0.34% 1324.02 Delayed Quote.4.17%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.73% 696 End-of-day quote.-10.57%
WTI 0.24% 75.895 Delayed Quote.-4.98%
HOT NEWS