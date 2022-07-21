Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Track Wall Street Gains

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 32036.90 162.06 0.51% Nasdaq 12059.61 161.96 1.36% S&P 500 3998.95 39.05 0.99% FTSE 100 7270.51 6.20 0.09% Nikkei Stock 27883.60 80.60 0.29% Hang Seng 20724.49 149.86 0.73% Kospi 2398.83 -10.33 -0.43% SGX Nifty* 16641.00 23.5 0.14% *July contract USD/JPY 137.57-58 +0.16% Range 137.59 137.04 EUR/USD 1.0198-201 -0.29% Range 1.0235 1.0192 CBOT Wheat Sept $8.062 per bushel Spot Gold $1,717.15/oz -0.1% Nymex Crude (NY) $96.30 -$3.58 U.S. STOCKS

U.S. stocks climbed Thursday, with investors picking up beaten-down growth shares after another batch of earnings reports from bellwether companies including Tesla.

The S&P 500 added 39.05 points, or 1%, to close at 3998.95, near its high of the day. The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite Index rose 161.96 points, or 1.4%, to 12059.61. After flipping between small gains and losses for much of the session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 162.06 points, or 0.5%, to 32036.90.

ASIAN STOCKS

The Nikkei Stock Average was flat at 27797.53, dragged by falls in energy and financial stocks, despite some gains in shipping companies. Eneos Holdings was down 1.3% and Dai-ichi Life Holdings was 1.9% lower following sharp falls in crude-oil prices and U.S. Treasury yields overnight. Meanwhile, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha was 10% higher after it raised fiscal-year revenue and net-profit forecasts. Investors were focusing on earnings results for the quarter ended June.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi was up 0.2% at 2413.95 in mixed early trade. Construction and airline stocks advanced while energy and financial stocks retreated. Institutional investors were net sellers while foreign and retail investors were net buyers as they await another batch of corporate earnings from auto-parts makers and banking companies later in the day. The government's plan to cut corporate taxes was having a limited impact on sentiment as the move is subject to approval from the opposition-controlled parliament. GS Engineering & Construction rose 2.6%. Refiner S-Oil fell 2.6%. Shinhan Financial Group slipped 0.3% ahead of its 2Q results.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.8% to 20733.62, tracking Wall Street's gains overnight. Thanks to the ongoing strength of U.S. stock markets, the local equity market was expected to rebound, supported by tech stocks, said KGI Research in morning commentary. Best performers on the HSI included Wuxi Biologics rising 2.7%, Hang Lung Properties adding 2.3% and Meituan gaining 2.1%. Meanwhile, Techtronic Industries fell 2.4%, Shenzhou International Group lost 1.6% and Anta Sports Products was down 1.4%. The Hang Seng Tech Index was 1.5% higher at 4652.80.

China stocks were higher in early trade. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% to 3280.45, the Shenzhen Composite Index added 0.4% to 2201.78 and the ChiNext Price Index advanced 1.0% to 2778.64. Market sentiment may be supported in the near term, following some "soothing" comments from government officials Thursday that they are prepared to provide more support to the property market, Commerzbank analysts said in a note. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission has said it will boost coordination with relevant departments to ensure housing deliveries. Liquor stocks were higher with Wuliangye Yibin gaining 0.4%, and Kweichow Moutai adding 0.6% after its profit guidance.

FOREX

Most Asian currencies weakened against USD in the morning Asian session amid fading risk appetite prompted by losses in U.S. stock futures. Today's focus may be on July preliminary manufacturing and services PMI readings for developed economies, said UOB Global Economics & Markets Research in a report. Overall, Asian currencies could continue cautious consolidation ahead of a key FOMC meeting next week, they added. USD/KRW rose 0.3% to 1,310.67, USD/SGD edged 0.1% higher to 1.3908 and AUD/USD was down 0.1% at 0.6924.

METALS

Gold prices were slightly lower in early Asian trade, pulling back after finishing at their highest level in more than a week overnight. The precious metal got some support as the euro climbed versus the dollar in the wake of the ECB's rate hike, and ANZ analysts reckon it could get further support today from safe-haven demand, pointing to flashpoints like the worsening political crisis in Italy. Recession concerns have yet to fade and could be heightened by disappointing U.S. data overnight and the continued resurgence of Covid in China. Oanda puts support for gold at $1,675 and resistance at $1,720. Spot gold is 0.1% lower at $1,717.15/oz.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil prices were higher in Asian trade, after logging their lowest finish in a week overnight amid worries of weaker demand. Focus would likely be on China's oil demand amid rising Covid-19 cases there, said SPI Asset Management's managing partner Stephen Innes in a note. The situation remains volatile and would likely keep traders on edge in the near term, he added. Front-month WTI crude oil futures rose 1.4% to $97.73/bbl and Brent was 1.5% higher at $105.42/bbl.

TOP HEADLINES Japan CPI Rises Above BOJ's 2% Target for Third Straight Month ECB Lifts Rates by Half a Point in First Hike Since 2011 Spain, Portugal Push Back on EU Plan to Trim Gas Use Turkey, U.N. Officials Say Deal Reached With Russia, Ukraine on Grain Exports SGX, NYSE Tie-Up for Dual Listing of Companies California Holds Firm Against Truck Protests at Port of Oakland Crypto Trading Platform Coinbase Blasts SEC Enforcement Efforts Mortgage Rates Rise for Second Straight Week Snap Posts Weakest-Ever Sales, Shares Tumble After Hours FedEx to Suspend Sunday Delivery in Some Markets Mattel Sales Up 20%, Led by Hot Wheels and Lightyear Toys AG's Full-Year Margin Misses Guidance as Natural Peril Costs Soar Staff at HSBC's China Securities Arm Set Up Communist Unit Ford's Route to EVs Runs Through China Primark Owner ABF Hires Finance Head from Retail Rival Marks & Spencer Russian Titanium Maker Is Pulled Off Sanctions List Jan. 6 Panel's Hearing Focuses on Trump's Actions During Capitol Riot Drone Near Reagan Washington National Airport Briefly Interrupts Air Traffic Review of U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office Details Missteps in Unaoil Bribery Case

