Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Track Wall Street Lower

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 32147.76 -505.44 -1.55% Nasdaq 10524.80 -366.05 -3.36% S&P 500 3759.69 -96.41 -2.50% FTSE 100 7144.14 -42.02 -0.58% Nikkei Stock Closed Hang Seng 15450.94 -376.23 -2.38% Kospi 2321.36 -15.51 -0.66% SGX Nifty* 17994.50 -168 -0.92% *Nov contract USD/JPY 147.36-37 -0.38% Range 148.00 147.12 EUR/USD 0.9827-30 +0.11% Range 0.9841 0.9810 CBOT Wheat Dec $8.460 per bushel Spot Gold $1,633.90/oz -0.1% Nymex Crude (NY) $89.16 $0.79 U.S. STOCKS

Stocks sank Wednesday after the Federal Reserve again sharply raised interest rates and hinted at a possible slowdown in the pace of increases but indicated it still has work to do in its fight against inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 505.44 points, or 1.5%, to 32147.76, giving up a gain of more than 400 points earlier in the afternoon. The S&P 500 fell 96.41 points, or 2.5%, to 3759.69, and the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite lost 366.05 points, or 3.4%, closing at 10524.80.

ASIAN STOCKS

Markets in Japan are closed Thursday for a holiday.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi was 1.6% lower at 2300.28 in early trade, tracking Wall Street's fall overnight after the Fed's fourth consecutive 75-basis-point rate increase. Tech and internet stocks were driving the decline in local stocks. Foreign and institutional investors were net sellers amid weakening risk appetite, as the Fed's rate move was sending USD/KRW 0.8% higher at 1,428.30.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 1.6% to 15572.74 in early trade, tracking Wall Street losses overnight after the Fed's interest-rate decision. Pharma and tech led losses, while some energy stocks strengthened. China Unicom gained 5.6% after saying it planned to form a joint venture with a Tencent Holdings unit. Longfor Group stock built on Wednesday's 19% jump, rising 0.3% after its controlling shareholder increased its stake further.

Chinese shares opened lower in early trade, reversing Wednesday's gains and tracking U.S. stock losses after the Federal Reserve again sharply raised interest rates by 75 bps. Consumption stocks and the pharmaceutical sector were the top laggards, with CanSino Biologics dropping 6.9% after saying its inhalable Covid vaccine won't significantly boost earnings. The telecommunications sector extended gains. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.7% to 2981.20, the Shenzhen Composite Index slipped 0.9% and the ChiNext Price Index was 1.0% lower.

FOREX

Asian currencies were mixed against USD the morning after the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points as expected. However, Fed Chair Powell's speech was perceived to be hawkish, MUFG Bank said. Powell's comments suggest a higher terminal rate than what is indicated in September's dot plot at 4.625% and the stance of maintaining rates 'higher for longer" is still at play, it said. The prospects of a higher terminal rate mean USD strength was likely to ensue in the near term, it added. USD/KRW fell 0.3% to 1,419.89 while USD/TWD was little changed at 32.23 and AUD/USD was up 0.1% at 0.6360.

METALS

Gold prices were slightly lower in early Asian trade, as traders digest shifting expectations around the Fed's rate path after the central bank delivered a 75-basis-point hike. An FOMC statement suggested that the Fed is considering a slowdown in the pace of tightening, but Fed Chair Powell highlighted that the ultimate level of interest rates will be higher than previously expected, CBA said. It expected gold futures to average around $1,650/oz in 4Q, before slipping to $1,625/oz in 1H 2023. Spot gold was 0.1% lower at $1,633.90/oz.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil prices fell in early Asian trade, pulling back from overnight gains as investors continue to digest the implications of the Fed's interest-rate decision. ANZ analysts reckoned that traders would increasingly be focused on supply-side issues, as the deadline for Russian oil bans approaches. Meanwhile, OPEC was also scheduled to cut output following its meeting in September. "The 2mb/d reduction agreed to at the meeting is likely to be only half that amount as most producers were already struggling to hit their previous quotas," ANZ analysts said. This should keep supply tight over the coming months, they added. Front-month WTI futures were 1.1% lower at $89.03/bbl, while Brent fell 0.8% to $95.40/bbl.

TOP HEADLINES Federal Reserve Approves Fourth 0.75-Point Rate Rise, Hints at Smaller Hikes China Caixin Services PMI Fell Further in October Canada Orders Chinese Companies to Divest From Miners After Security Review Russia Says It Will Rejoin Ukraine Grain-Export Deal Bank of Canada Gov. Macklem Defends Dial Back in Rate Rises Carl Icahn Has More Than 8% Stake in Crown Holdings Chip Maker Qualcomm Sees Smartphone Slump Worsening Roku Shares Tumble, Warns of Tough Holiday Season Robinhood Cuts Losses After Transaction Revenue Drops A2 Milk to Import Infant-Milk Formula into the U.S. Boeing Lays Out Plan to Rebound From 737 MAX, Other Problems Glencore Faces Further Bribery Penalties in the U.K. DuPont Scraps Deal to Buy Rogers After Failing to Win Regulatory Clearance U.S. Crude Inventories Decline But Diesel Supplies Rise North Korea Fires 3 Missiles Including One Triggering Alarm in Japan Poland Begins Building Wall to Prevent Russia From Pushing Migrants Into Europe Iran's Supreme Leader Strikes Conciliatory Tone With Protesters

