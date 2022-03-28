Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Stocks Rise; Oil Prices Decline

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 34955.89 94.65 0.27% Nasdaq 14354.90 185.60 1.31% S&P 500 4575.52 32.46 0.71% FTSE 100 7473.14 -10.21 -0.14% Nikkei Stock 28128.27 184.38 0.66% Hang Seng 21866.55 181.58 0.84% Kospi 2743.29 13.73 0.50% SGX Nifty* 17395.00 115.5 0.67% *Mar contract USD/JPY 123.52-53 -0.31% Range 124.31 123.34 EUR/USD 1.0989-92 +0.03% Range 1.1000 1.0971 CBOT Wheat May $10.570 per bushel Spot Gold $1,927.18/oz 0.3% Nymex Crude (NY) $103.13 -$10.77 US STOCKS

U.S. stocks closed slightly higher following a choppy session, with investors preparing for a campaign of interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve.

The S&P 500 added 0.7%. Consumer discretionary and real-estate stocks rose, while energy shares led the benchmark's decliners. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index ticked up 1.3% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%.

Fed officials have recently signaled openness to the central bank making half-percentage-point interest rate increases if the economic outlook calls for it, rather than the quarter-percentage-point changes that are more customary.

ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks rose, led by gains in electronics and machinery stocks, thanks to the yen's weakening and some declines in crude oil prices overnight. USD/JPY was recently at 123.54, up from 123.23 as of Monday's Tokyo stock market close. Investors are paying attention to the Bank of Japan's bond-buying operations aimed at limiting yield gains, as well as the war in Ukraine and its implications on commodity prices. The Nikkei Stock Average was up 0.6% at 28117.07.

South Korea's Kospi rose 0.8% to 27452.18 in early trade, led by gains in auto and tech stocks. Wall Street's gains overnight and renewed hopes for fresh cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine are helping buoy investor sentiment, a Kiwoom Securities analyst said.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.8% to 21867.99, tracking Wall Street gains overnight. However, the local stock market may be rangebound today, KGI Research said, noting concerns that the pace of U.S. monetary-policy tightening may quicken. The Hang Seng TECH Index was recently up 2.1% at 4591.46.

Chinese stocks rose in early trade as the market picked up from Monday's losses, showing signs of recovery from a broad downturn last week. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.1% at 3218.80, while the Shenzhen Composite Index gained 0.3% to 2102.99. The tech-heavy ChiNext Price Index added 0.8% to 2615.75. Central China Securities expects the market to further oscillate around current levels, given low trading volumes in recent sessions, a sign of muted investor sentiment. It advised investors to stay on the sidelines in the near term before clearer catalysts emerge.

FOREX

Most Asian currencies strengthened against the U.S. dollar amid mild risk appetite spurred by gains in most regional equity markets and in U.S. stock futures. The decline in crude oil prices may also provide catalysts for some positive performance during Tuesday's session, IG said, noting that China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan are major oil importers. USD/CNY edged 0.1% lower to 6.3670, USD/KRW dropped 0.2% to 1,220.89 and USD/TWD was down 0.1% at 28.79.

METALS

Gold rose in the morning Asian session on possible dip-buying interest after gold futures in the U.S. dropped for a second straight session on Monday. The precious metal could consolidate between the $1,900/oz and $1,950/oz levels as the global bond market selloff seems to be only pausing, Oanda said. Until growth concerns get real, gold might struggle in the short term, Oanda added. Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,927.18/oz.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil prices declined in the morning Asian session, weighed by the pandemic lockdown in Shanghai. China is battling its worst Covid-19 spread since the start of the pandemic, and oil prices haven't had a chance given the hit to the short-term crude demand outlook, Oanda said, adding USD strength has also been dragging commodity prices lower. Front-month WTI crude oil futures were 0.7% lower at $105.23/bbl; front-month Brent crude oil futures were 0.9% lower at $111.47/bbl.

