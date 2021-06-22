Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Broadly Higher

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 33945.58 68.61 0.20% Nasdaq 14253.27 111.79 0.79% S&P 500 4246.44 21.65 0.51% FTSE 100 7090.01 27.72 0.39% Nikkei Stock 28917.16 33.03 0.11% Hang Seng 28494.23 184.47 0.65% Kospi 3271.46 7.58 0.23% SGX Nifty* 15827.50 57.5 0.36% *Jun contract USD/JPY 110.77-78 +0.09% Range 110.85 110.63 EUR/USD 1.1920-23 -0.18% Range 1.1947 1.1921 CBOT Wheat Jul $6.510 per bushel Spot Gold $1,778.90/oz 0.1% Nymex Crude (NY) $73.06 -$0.60 US STOCKS

U.S. stocks continued to rally and the Nasdaq Composite hit an all-time closing high.

Most major stock sectors modestly rose, extending the sharp gains indexes enjoyed a day earlier. Shares of big tech companies, though, appeared to get the most attention from investors.

The session's gains came as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell continued to reiterate that the recent increase in inflation will likely prove temporary. Speaking before Congress, Mr. Powell said the central bank will wait for actual inflation to take root before raising interest rates.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5%, putting the broad index just shy of a new record. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.8% to reach a new record close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose, adding 0.2%.

ASIAN STOCKS

The Nikkei Stock Average was recently up 0.1% at 28916.74, as gains in retail and consumer goods shares helped offset losses in financial and auto stocks. The broader market index Topix was down 0.2% at 1955.70. The progress of Covid-19 vaccinations in Japan is being closely watched.

South Korea's Kospi was up 0.1% at 3267.54 in early trading, led by internet and pharmaceutical stocks. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony reiterating that a recent inflation surge will likely be temporary has calmed market worries about winding down stimulus at a quicker-than-expected pace.

Hong Kong stocks rose in early trade, supported by tech shares, tracking Wall Street's continued rebound from last week's selloff and Nasdaq's new closing high. Chinese oil majors extended Tuesday's strong momentum, buoyed by elevated oil prices. The Hang Seng Index was up 0.6% at 28480.70.

Chinese stocks gained in early trade, as electronics and auto makers' gains offset losses in liquor and construction-machinery companies. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.1% to 3561.33, the Shenzhen Composite Index edged 0.3% higher and the ChiNext Price Index added 0.7%.

FOREX

The WSJ Dollar Index fell slightly, turning negative in the U.S. afternoon and declining further during Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's congressional testimony. Powell said he still thinks the inflation surge will cool, and that it's very unlikely there will be a replay of the inflation experience of the 1970s. He also said that no currency can compete now with the dollar's reserve status. The dollar weakened 0.2% against the euro and strengthened 0.3% against the yen.

METALS

Gold inched higher in early Asian trade. OCBC said the precious metal may break crucial support at $1,770 this week if U.S. Fed officials produce more hawkish rhetoric in the coming days. Spot gold was 0.1% higher at $1,778.90 an ounce.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil rose in Asian trade. The commodity may be supported in the near term on improving air travel demand, thanks to progress in global Covid-19 vaccination rollouts, ANZ said. The number of people passing through TSA checkpoints at U.S. airports hit 2.1 million in recent days, the highest level since the start of the pandemic, ANZ said. Front-month WTI crude oil futures were recently 0.4% higher at $73.13/bbl, while front-month Brent crude oil futures rose 0.5% to $74.44/bbl.

TOP HEADLINES Fed's Powell Plays Down Inflation Threat Nasdaq Hits Record as Stocks Push Higher Australia Logs Record Trade Surplus in May Led by Commodity Exports Infrastructure Talks Focus on How to Pay for Bipartisan Package Delta Covid-19 Variant Could Be Dominant in U.S. in Two to Three Weeks, Study Says U.S. Existing-Home Prices Hit Record High in May Warehouse Rents Surge on Bidding Wars for Scarce Space U.S. Seizes Internet Domains Tied to Iran's Government U.S. to Miss Biden's July 4 Goal for Covid-19 Vaccinations Senate Republicans Block Democrats' Election-Law Push FDA Approved Biogen Alzheimer's Drug Despite Some Staff Concerns Amazon's Planned Purchase of MGM Faces FTC Scrutiny McDonald's Loyalty Program Goes National Google Faces EU Antitrust Probe of Alleged Ad-Tech Abuses Ontario Teachers' Invests in CD Finance's CNY1 Bln Fundraising Philip Morris International to Relocate Headquarters to Connecticut From New York City Zohar Funds Seek Answers on Defunct Company's $16 Million Cash Pile

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-22-21 2315ET