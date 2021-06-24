Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Gain on Wall Street Highs

06/24/2021 | 11:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
GLOBAL MARKETS 
DJIA         34196.82   322.58   0.95% 
Nasdaq       14369.71    97.98   0.69% 
S&P 500       4266.49    24.65   0.58% 
FTSE 100      7109.97    35.91   0.51% 
Nikkei Stock 29064.13   188.90   0.65% 
Hang Seng    29055.05   172.59   0.60% 
Kospi         3311.65    25.55   0.78% 
SGX Nifty*   15845.00     7.5    0.05% 
*July contract 
 
USD/JPY 110.88-89    0.00% 
Range   110.98   110.84 
EUR/USD 1.1941-44   +0.10% 
Range   1.1947   1.1927 
 
CBOT Wheat July $6.512 per bushel 
Spot Gold     $1,778.20    0.2% 
Nymex Crude (NY) $73.26   $0.18 
 
 
U.S. STOCKS

The S&P 500 on Thursday jumped to a fresh high after President Biden and a group of senators agreed on a $1 trillion infrastructure plan.

The S&P 500 added 24.65 points, or 0.6%, to 4266.49. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 322.58 points, or 1%, to 34196.82. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 97.98 points, or 0.7%, to 14369.71, also a record. 

 
 
ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese shares were broadly higher, led by strong gains in steel and electronics stocks, on renewed hopes for U.S. economic growth and easing of fears about higher borrowing costs. Biggest gainers included Nippon Steel, which was up 3.5%, and TDK which was 2.6% higher. Panasonic was up 3.1% following a report that it has sold its entire stake in Tesla. Meanwhile, Eisai was down 4.2% on news that FDA has designated Eli Lilly's Alzheimer's drug candidate for an expedited review. Investors were focusing on the pace of Covid-19 vaccinations in Japan. The Nikkei Stock Average was up 0.7% at 29077.47.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi was up 0.5% at 3302.52 in early trading, rising above the 3300 level for the first time. Retail and construction-equipment stocks were leading the gains. The rally in U.S. stocks overnight following a bipartisan deal on infrastructure spending was boosting investor sentiment. USD/KRW was 0.5% lower amid the risk-on sentiment. Retailer E-mart gained 3.2% following a stake purchase deal with eBay after Thursday's market close. Its sister company Shinsegae Co. added 1.4%.

Hong Kong stocks rose in morning trade, tracking gains on Wall Street overnight after data showed a drop in jobless claims. Tech shares are leading the early gains. Video-sharing company Bilibili jumps 6.1%, Meituan gains 1.3% and JD.com adds 1.7%. The Hang Seng TECH index climbs 1.2%. Chinese telecom companies are also charging higher. China Telecom advances 4.0% and China Mobile adds 1.2%. Laggards on the benchmark Hang Seng Index include Anta Sports, Sunny Optical and Haidilao, each losing more than 1%. The HSI rises 0.4% to 29001.73, extending an uptrend after two days of gains.

China shares rose in early trade, regaining the recent upward momentum after a weak performance Thursday. Petrochemical and new-energy-related stocks were marching forward. Sinopec was 1.1% higher, Hengli Petrochemical jumped 10% and Rongsheng Petro Chemical gained 6.2%. The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.3% to 3576.89, the Shenzhen Composite Index was 0.2% higher and the ChiNext Price Index climbed 0.6%, all on track to close the week higher. 

FOREX

CBA said it expected the RBA to be one of the first central banks to raise interest rates, adding that an earlier-than-expected rate increase will support a recovery of AUD. But, more near term, financial markets were more interested in other aspects of monetary policy, namely the yield curve control and bond-buying programs. On bond buying, CBA still expected the RBA to announce a scaling back of its asset purchases to $A50 billion from A$100 billion at its July 6 meeting. If the RBA does announce some tapering, AUD could recover some of its recent losses, CBA added. 

METALS

Gold bounced back in early Asian trading after declining overnight amid strength in the U.S. stock market. OCBC expected some bearish pressure on the precious metal in the short term on some risk-on sentiment, after U.S. equities touched record highs last night, shrugging off hot-and-cold comments from U.S. Fed officials on monetary policy through this week. Spot gold was recently 0.2% higher at $1,778.20 an ounce. 

OIL SUMMARY

Oil rose in early Asian trade, as investors kept taking heart from expectations that OPEC and its allies would soon raise output and from a bullish EIA report overnight showing drops in U.S. crude inventories. Oil demand in 2H was likely to be supported by overall improvements in pandemic containment efforts globally as well as seasonal summer demand, Care Ratings said. In the Asian market, China and India would likely be key demand drivers due to a rise in industrial fuel demand, it said. Focus would continue to be on next week's OPEC+ meeting and further signs of strengthening demand. Front-month WTI and Brent crude were both 0.4% higher at $73.56/bbl and $75.84/bbl, respectively. 

 
 
TOP HEADLINES 
 
Biden, Senators Agree to Roughly $1 Trillion Infrastructure Plan 
Fed Gives Big Banks Clean Bill of Health in Latest Stress Test 
Fed's Williams Says More Progress Needed Before Rate-Hike Shift 
FedEx to Ramp Up Spending to Ease Delivery Delays 
Nike Posts Highest Quarterly Sales in Its 50-Year History 
Twilio, Asana to List on Long-Term Stock Exchange as ESG Push Continues 
Teamsters Union Votes to Help Organize Amazon Workers 
Bank of Mexico Raises Interest Rates in Split Decision 
U.K. Car Manufacturing Suffers from Global Supply Shortages 
U.K. Consumer Confidence Stabilizes in June 
Google Delays Cookie Removal to Late 2023 
Deutsche Bank Overhauls Anti-Financial Crime Operations 
Seven Group Returns With Improved All-Cash Offer for Boral 
Didi Sets Valuation Target of $62 Billion to $67 Billion in IPO 
Nike Posts Highest Quarterly Sales in Its 50-Year History 
Twilio, Asana to List on Long-Term Stock Exchange as ESG Push Continues 
Air Force One Supplier GDC Heads Off Liquidation Threat From Creditors 
Teamsters Union Votes to Help Organize Amazon Workers 
Eli Lilly to Seek FDA Approval for Alzheimer's Drug

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-21 2315ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:45aBiden approves Florida emergency declaration after building collapse
RE
12:44aChina copper smelters set Q3 treatment charge floor at $55/T
RE
12:31aChina's ban forces some bitcoin miners to flee overseas, others sell out
RE
12:31aPRESS RELEASE  : Oxygen: Oxygen Strikes Agreement with Leading Cybersecurity Firm Kudelski Security
DJ
12:31aOXYGEN : Oxygen Strikes Agreement with Leading Cybersecurity Firm Kudelski Security
EQ
12:23aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING  : Agreement on -2-
DJ
12:23aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING  : Agreement on Infrastructure Deal to Boost Sentiment
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aMalaysia May CPI Growth Moderates Amid Festive-Season Food-Price Controls
DJ
12:14aGold eyes first weekly rise in four on muted dollar, U.S. data in focus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Democrats' two-step infrastructure plan draws Republican ire
2Dollar firm as traders brace for U.S. inflation data
3U.S. says ban on Chinese firm's solar products will not slow clean energy progress
4China's ban forces some bitcoin miners to flee overseas, others sell out
5Job hole or inflation? Fed policymakers split over risk view

HOT NEWS