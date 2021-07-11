Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Higher at Start of Week

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 34870.16 448.23 1.30% Nasdaq 14701.92 142.13 0.98% S&P 500 4369.55 48.73 1.13% FTSE 100 7121.88 91.22 1.30% Nikkei Stock 28537.50 597.08 2.14% Hang Seng 27565.18 220.64 0.81% Kospi 3243.29 25.34 0.79% SGX Nifty* 15786.50 58.5 0.37% *Jul contract USD/JPY 110.14-15 +0.02% Range 110.26 110.01 EUR/USD 1.1874-77 -0.03% Range 1.1882 1.1866 CBOT Wheat Jul $6.084 per bushel Spot Gold $1,805.72/oz -0.1% Nymex Crude (NY) $74.61 $1.67 US STOCKS

The S&P 500 staged a strong rebound, finishing a topsy-turvy week at a fresh record.

The S&P 500 added 1.1%, following its worst one-day retreat since June 18. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1%, both closing at record highs.

Many investors rushed to buy the stock-market dip after Thursday's declines, continuing a trend that has become a feature of the stock market's rally over the past year. That desire, alongside easing concerns about the economic recovery, lifted stocks and overshadowed any worries about President Biden's executive order to limit corporate dominance.

ASIAN STOCKS

Japan's Nikkei Stock Average was up 1.9% at 28477.81, led by strong gains in auto and machinery stocks, as the yen weakened. New record highs on Wall Street also boosted sentiment. USD/JPY was recently at 110.18, up from 110.00 as of Friday's Tokyo stock market close. Covid-19 infection trends and the pace of vaccinations are being closely watched.

South Korea's Kospi added 0.8% to 3245.12 in early trading, led by gains in finance, steel and shipbuilding stocks. Investors hunt for bargains following a three-session losing streak. Hopes for economic recovery outweigh concerns about tighter Covid-19 business restrictions and the spread of the more contagious Covid-19 Delta variant.

Hong Kong shares climbed after the Chinese central bank unveiled a reserve-requirement-ratio cut, with the Hang Seng Index up 0.8% at 27587.81. This will provide a boost to the Hong Kong stock market today, KGI Securities said. However, investors may worry that the sudden easing of China's monetary policy could imply economic growth is slowing, which will likely limit the stock market's upside, KGI Securities added.

Chinese stocks were higher in early trade, supported by the Chinese central bank's reserve-requirement-ratio cut, which helped spur risk appetite. China's 2Q GDP data release this week will be on the watch for further signs of post-Covid-19 economic progress, IG said. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4% to 3535.94 and the Shenzhen Composite Index gained 0.8% to 2456.32. The ChiNext Price Index--a measure for emerging industries and startups-- rose 1.4% to 3457.19.

FOREX

JPY strengthened against most G-10 and Asian currencies as risk-on sentiment faded on mild losses in U.S. stock futures and worries about a slowdown in China's economy. The PBOC's reserve requirement reduction surprised markets in both its magnitude and scope, underscoring slowing growth momentum in the world's second-largest economy, DailyFX.com said. AUD/JPY fell 0.2% to 82.29, EUR/JPY edged 0.1% lower to 130.71, while USD/JPY was little changed at 110.12.

METALS

Gold edged lower amid mixed signals in the morning Asian session. Worries that Covid-19 variants may endanger the global economic recovery spurred safe-haven demand for the precious metal at the close of last week, but price gains in the precious metal were limited as global bond yields rose, Phillip Futures said. After posting a third weekly advance last week, gold has begun this week on a quiet note this morning in Asia, Phillip Futures added. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,805.72/oz.

OIL SUMMARY

Crude fell slightly in early Asian trade, reversing previous sessions' gains amid the risk of OPEC members not reaching a deal, ANZ said, noting that no agreement would mean current production cuts remain in place. "Uncertainty has enveloped the market in the wake of OPEC's stalemate over future production increases," the bank said, adding that "a lack of unity in the group presents a real risk over the medium term." Front-month WTI crude was little changed at $74.56/bbl and front-month Brent crude fell 0.1% to $75.51/bbl.

TOP HEADLINES Biden Stakes Out Position in Debate Over Power of Big Companies Major Indexes Close at Record Highs Earnings Kick Off With Sky-High Forecasts, Record Stock Market China Central Bank Official Expects Growth to Slow to 5.0%-6.0% in 4Q President Biden's Executive Order Opens New Front in Battle With Big Tech Lawmakers to Determine Fate of Infrastructure, Antipoverty Plans Higher Inflation Is Here to Stay for Years, Economists Forecast Global Tax Deal Heads Down Perilous Path in Congress Binance Froze When Bitcoin Crashed. Now Users Want Their Money Back. Young Americans Aren't Getting Vaccinated, Jeopardizing Covid-19 Fight These Countries Are Looking Ahead to Living With Covid-19 Covid-19 Delays Hope of Mecca Pilgrimage for Millions of Muslims for Second Year Slain Haitian President's Security Was Lax, Neighbors Say Cuban Protests Demand Freedom, Food, Covid-19 Vaccines Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Flight Opens Door to Space Tourism The Antitrust Case Against Google: It's Becoming Too Much Like Apple Beijing Blocks Merger, Tightens Data Rules as Post-Didi Crackdown Speeds Up Wesfarmers Makes A$679.9M Proposal to Buy Australian Pharmaceutical Industries PTT Global Chemical Plans to Acquire Allnex for EUR4 Bln Dyal Capital Nears Deal for Minority Stake in Sacramento Kings Elon Musk Is Called to Defend Tesla's Purchase of SolarCity Volkswagen Sees Global Chip Shortage Worsening in Second Half

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-11-21 2315ET