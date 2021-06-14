Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Mixed

06/14/2021 | 11:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
GLOBAL MARKETS 
DJIA         34393.75   -85.85  -0.25% 
Nasdaq       14174.14   104.72   0.74% 
S&P 500       4255.15     7.71   0.18% 
FTSE 100      7146.68    12.62   0.18% 
Nikkei Stock 29358.49   196.69   0.67% 
Hang Seng    28520.36  -321.77  -1.12% 
Kospi         3249.11    -3.02  -0.09% 
SGX Nifty*   15816.50   -19.5   -0.12% 
*June contract 
 
USD/JPY 110.10-11   +0.03% 
Range   110.15   110.03 
EUR/USD 1.2124-27   +0.05% 
Range   1.2128   1.2115 
 
CBOT Wheat July $6.744 per bushel 
Spot Gold     $1,861.69   -0.2% 
Nymex Crude (NY) $71.01   $0.10 
 
 
U.S. STOCKS

U.S. stocks rose into Monday's closing bell, pushing the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite to fresh records.

The broad S&P 500 index turned higher in the final hour of trading as investors accelerated their rotation into technology and other growth stocks. Investors' interest in growth stocks picked up last week and carried over into Monday's session.

The move up in yields didn't seem to faze investors. On Monday, the S&P 500 added 7.71 points, or 0.2%, to 4255.15, notching its 29th record of the year. The Nasdaq rose 104.72 points, or 0.7%, to 14174.14, its highest closing level ever.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, slid 85.85 points, or 0.2%, to 34393.75, as the benchmark suffered from its more cyclical bent. 

 
 
ASIAN STOCKS

Japan's Nikkei Stock Average was 0.4% higher at 29285.87 in early trade, supported by precision instruments and real-estate stocks. Investors would likely keep an eye on developments related to the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week. Precision-instrument makers were leading the gains. Terumo Corp. rose 1.8%, Shimadzu Corp. added 1.4% and Olympus Corp. was up 1.9%. Stocks of real-estate developers were also higher. Nomura Real Estate advanced 1.1%, Tokyu Fudosan rose 1.5% and Hulic Co. gained 1.3%. Among financial stocks, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group added 0.7% and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group was 0.5% higher.

South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.1% to 3255.30 in early trading, led by electronics and battery stocks. Retail investors were net buyers but foreign investors remained net sellers, exercising caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting. Apple supplier LG Innotek rose 2.1% on an upbeat earnings outlook amid brisk sales of new iPhone series. Electronics-component maker Samsung Electro-Mechanics climbed 2.0%, while chipmaker SK Hynix gained 1.2%. Battery companies also charged higher, with SK Innovation up 3.9% and Samsung SDI 1.4% higher. Biotech company Celltrion Inc. fell 1.6% as investors booked profit after Monday's rally on positive data for a Covid-19 treatment candidate.

Hong Kong shares were lower in morning trade, as the market quickly weakened from opening gains. The benchmark Hang Seng Index shed 0.9% to 28593.95. KGI Securities expected the Asian market to remain well-supported this week, after the European Central Bank last week vowed to extend its bond-buying program, which has likely raised investor hopes that global monetary policies would remain accommodative for some time. The brokerage was particularly optimistic about auto stocks in Hong Kong, as their ADRs have been tracking up in recent sessions in the U.S.

Chinese shares were lower in morning trade, as the market resumed trading after a holiday on Monday. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was down 1.0% at 3554.80, while the Shenzhen Composite Index shed 1.1% to 2381.38. The ChiNext Price Index, which measures the performance of emerging industries and startups, lost 1.3% to 3255.58. Western Securities advised investors to focus on the commodities sector in the near term, especially steel and coal producers. The brokerage expected prices of the two commodities to rebound after a recent correction, as end-demand remains solid amid high industrial activity and recovering consumption in China. 

FOREX

Asian currencies consolidated against USD ahead of U.S. May retail sales data to be released later today. Expectations pointed to a slight on-month contraction, given that previous readings may be boosted by the issuance of stimulus checks, IG said. However, a positive surprise could support USD, IG said. With the FOMC meeting in focus, investors would be watching for any shift in the dot plot, any revision in the PCE inflation estimate and Powell's comments to form an idea of the tapering timeline, IG added. USD/KRW edged 0.1% higher to 1,117.85, USD/SGD was little changed at 1.3267 and AUD/USD was down 0.2% at 0.7700. 

METALS

Gold declined amid prospects that Fed officials may discuss tapering at this week's FOMC meeting. Fed taper whispers seemed to be gathering momentum amid rising Treasury yields, Phillip Futures said. While the consensus was that the FOMC won't make a formal announcement of QE tapering until 4Q, the increased talk by FOMC officials about tapering could spook the Treasury market and send yields higher, which could pressure gold prices further, Phillip Futures said. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,861.69/oz. 

OIL SUMMARY

Oil was higher in early Asian trade. However, U.K.'s decision to extend its pandemic restrictions by four weeks because of a surge in the Delta variant of the coronavirus could temper optimism around a strong summer for transport-fuel demand globally, ANZ said. Front-month WTI crude-oil futures and front-month Brent crude oil were each 0.7% higher at $71.35/bbl and $73.37/bbl, respectively. 

 
 
TOP HEADLINES 
 
Biden, NATO Stress Threats From China and Russia 
Back-to-Back Rebukes of China Mark a Turning Point 
Bitcoin Rises Above $40,000 on Elon Musk Tweet, MicroStrategy Plans 
RBA Lays Out Key Considerations for Potential Policy Shakeup at July Meeting 
Biden, Erdogan Meet in Attempt to Reset U.S.-Turkey Ties 
Rapid Spread of Delta Coronavirus Variant Delays U.K.'s Full Reopening 
Vaccines Offer Significant Protection Against Covid-19 Delta Variant, U.K. Analysis Shows 
Novavax Covid-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective, Including Against Variants, New Study Shows 
Crown Resorts Gets Increased Buyback Proposal From Oaktree 
Mall Owner Washington Prime Seeks $950 Million Debt Cut in Bankruptcy 
Biden and Putin to Meet, With U.S.-Russia Relations at Post-Cold War Low 
Trial of Scientist Accused of Hiding China Work Goes to Jury 
Chinese Nuclear Plant Flags Performance Issue, French Part Owner Says 
Philips Recalls Millions of CPAP, Ventilator Machines Over Potential Health Risks 
Lordstown Motors Brings in Interim CFO Known for Skill in Turning Around Companies 
SEC Considers Changes to Trump-Era Rules 
European Privacy Ruling Could Mean More Scrutiny of Companies

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-21 2315ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:07aHUSSAIN SAJWANI : Analysis-DAMAC delisting plan piles pressure on shrinking Dubai market
RE
12:07aIndian shares hit record highs as Asian peers gain; Fed meeting eyed
RE
12:05aJapan's economy likely grew in 2nd quarter, avoiding recession, said 23 of 36 economists
RE
12:05aJapan q2 2021 annualised gdp cut to +0.5%, q3 gdp to +4.8% (from +1.7%, +5.3% in may poll)
RE
12:05aJapan fy2021 core cpi seen +0.2%, fy2022 +0.5% (vs +0.3%, +0.5% in may poll)
RE
12:05aJapan to avoid recession, but Q2 growth forecasts cut sharply
RE
12:05aJapan fy2021 gdp seen +3.6%, fy2022 +2.6% (vs +3.6%, +2.4% in may poll)
RE
12:04aBritain's biggest investor drops AIG, others from some funds over climate
RE
12:01aOil rises as threat recedes of Iran supply resuming soon
RE
12:01aOil rises as threat recedes of Iran supply resuming soon
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin tops $40,000 after Musk says Tesla could use it again
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Bitcoin rises 9.8% to $39,035
3AMC jumps more than 18%, other 'meme stocks' mixed
4EURO ZONE AT A TURNING POINT BUT TOO EARLY TO DEBATE END OF ECB HELP: Lagarde
5GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Crypto sees second week of outflows; ether posts..

HOT NEWS