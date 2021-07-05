Log in
Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Mixed

07/05/2021 | 11:16pm EDT
GLOBAL MARKETS 
DJIA*         34786.35    152.82     0.44% 
Nasdaq*       14639.33    116.95     0.81% 
S&P 500*       4352.34     32.40     0.75% 
FTSE 100       7164.91     41.64     0.58% 
Nikkei Stock  28694.94     96.75     0.34% 
Hang Seng     28111.39    -32.11    -0.11% 
Kospi          3310.29     17.08     0.52% 
SGX Nifty#    15840.00     -23.5    -0.15% 
#Jul contract 
 
USD/JPY  110.83-84 -0.12% 
Range    110.98   110.79 
EUR/USD  1.1867-70 +0.03% 
Range    1.1872   1.1859 
 
CBOT Wheat Jul*  $6.456 per bushel 
Spot Gold $1,792.55/oz  0.1% 
Nymex Crude (NY)* $75.29   $0.06 
 
*Markets in the U.S. were closed Monday for the Independence Day holiday. 
 
EUROPEAN STOCKS

U.S. markets were closed Monday for the Independence Day holiday.

European stocks closed higher. Germany's DAX 30 added less than 0.1%, France's CAC 40 gained 0.2%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.6%. 

 
 
ASIAN STOCKS

Japan's Nikkei Stock Average was up 0.1% at 28621.32 as gains in energy, steel and machinery stocks helped offset mild losses in pharmaceutical and electronics stocks. Any developments in Covid-19 containment measures were being closely watched, as local media have reported that the government is planning to extend certain containment measures in Tokyo.

South Korea's Kospi was up 0.3% at 3302.76 in early trading, led by construction, travel and energy stocks. Expectations for better corporate earnings outweighed concerns about the spread of a more contagious Covid-19 variant that has delayed the relaxation of social-distancing rules in the country.

Hong Kong stocks fell in early trade, weakening further after five straight sessions of losses. A selloff in tech shares continued, as China widens its clampdown on the sector, citing data-security issues. The Hang Seng TECH index was down 1.5%. The Hang Seng Index was down 0.8% at 27914.86.

Chinese stocks were mixed in early trade, as battery makers gained while pharmaceutical shares weighed. Following Beijing's recent regulatory actions against the country's tech sector, Ping An Securities said operators will pay more attention to cybersecurity, in turn favoring providers of network-security software like Venustech Group. The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.1% to 3530.26, the Shenzhen Composite Index rose 0.3% and the ChiNext Price Index edged 0.1% higher. 

 
FOREX

JPY strengthened against most G-10 and Asian currencies, as concerns over the Covid-19 resurgence in Asia buoyed the safe-haven allure of the Japanese yen. This resurgence continues to be a key risk, with cases increasing in countries like Myanmar, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia, IG said. This resurgence comes as vaccination rates in Asia have been mostly trailing behind other regions, resulting in lockdowns being the go-to option to contain the spread of the virus, IG added. USD/JPY edged 0.1% lower to 110.84, EUR/JPY dropped 0.1% to 131.53 and SGD/JPY was down 0.1% at 82.40 while AUD/JPY was up 0.2% at 83.73. 

 
METALS

Gold rose in Asian morning trade as a weaker USD boosted its appeal to investors, ANZ said. The precious metal could also be supported by signs of strong demand from central banks, ANZ said, noting a report from the World Gold Council saying that one in five central banks intend to increase their gold reserves over the next year. Spot gold was 0.1% higher at $1,792.55 an ounce. 

 
OIL SUMMARY

Oil rose in early Asian trading after the OPEC+ alliance failed to reach agreement on increasing supply. "All eyes from now on will be on potential leaks of how behind-closed-doors unofficial negotiations evolve. It could be a wild price ride to either direction," Rystad Energy said. Front-month WTI crude oil futures rose 1.9% to $76.62/bbl, while front-month Brent crude oil futures were 0.4% higher at $77.48/bbl. 

 
 
TOP HEADLINES 
In OPEC Deadlock, U.A.E. Steps Out of Saudi Shadow 
Global Stocks Mixed, U.S. Futures Waver 
Container Ship Prices Skyrocket as Rush to Move Goods Picks Up 
Retail Investors Power the Trading Wave With Record Cash Inflows 
Investors in Chinese Stocks Hope for Better Second Half After Weak Showing 
European Business Leaders Want a Stronger Hand With China, Not Decoupling 
Four More Bodies Found at Site of Miami-Area Condo Collapse 
England on Track to Lift Most Covid-19 Curbs 
Deaths, Hospitalizations Surge as Delta Variant Deals Blow to Poor Countries 
Biden to Temper U.S. Use of Sanctions Weapons 
Heat Wave in Northwest Overwhelmed Healthcare System 
Ransomware Hackers Demand $70 Million to Unlock Computers in Widespread Attack 
Chinese Regulators Suggested Didi Delay Its U.S. IPO 
Mexico Hands Control of Large Oilfield to Pemex in Dispute With U.S.'s Talos 
Volkswagen Ejects Supercar Bugatti as It Shifts to EVs 
Tony Hayward, Who Led BP During Gulf Spill, to Retire as Glencore Chairman

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-21 2315ET

