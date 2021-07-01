Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Mixed Ahead of U.S. Jobs Report

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 34633.53 131.02 0.38% Nasdaq 14522.38 18.42 0.13% S&P 500 4319.94 22.44 0.52% FTSE 100 7125.16 87.69 1.25% Nikkei Stock 28798.88 91.84 0.32% Hang Seng 28472.74 -355.21 -1.23% Kospi 3284.08 2.02 0.06% SGX Nifty* 15731.00 4.0 0.03% *July contract USD/JPY 111.59-60 +0.06% Range 111.66 111.51 EUR/USD 1.1842-45 -0.07% Range 1.1854 1.1841 CBOT Wheat July $6.584 per bushel Spot Gold $1,779.42 0.2% Nymex Crude (NY) $74.88 $1.41 US STOCKS

U.S. stocks rose, with the S&P 500 logging its sixth consecutive session of gains.

The broad index added 0.5%, closing at a new record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.1%. Stocks have been lifted to record highs from data showing the U.S. economy is growing at a rapid clip, and the prospect of a bumper set of second-quarter earnings at the largest companies.

ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks were up slightly, led by gains in auto and energy stocks, as hopes for a U.S. economic recovery weakened the yen. Meanwhile, semiconductor-related stocks were lower, as caution continued about the U.S. interest rate outlook. Investors are paying attention to the pace of Covid-19 vaccinations in Japan and additional signs of an economic recovery. The Nikkei Stock Average was up 0.2% at 28774.04.

South Korea's Kospi was up 0.3% at 3291.85 in early trading, led by gains in aviation, shipbuilding and construction stocks. Wall Street's gains overnight after U.S. jobless claims fell supported investor sentiment.

Hong Kong stocks were lower in morning trade, as the market quickly weakened from opening gains. The benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 0.7% at 28615.21. KGI Securities expected the market to remain rangebound today, given mixed signals. It pointed out that recent strength in the U.S. dollar wasn't favorable to emerging market equities such as Hong Kong stocks, but reckoned that discussions between China and Hong Kong about cross-border travel resumption was a positive development. The brokerage put HSI's support level at 28744.

Chinese stocks were lower in morning trade, extending the previous session's losses after a broad rally in late June. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.3% to 3542.23 and the Shenzhen Composite Index was down 1.2% at 2412.55. The ChiNext Price Index, a measure for emerging industries and startups, declined 2.0% to 3386.62. China Fortune Securities said it believes the market will enter a period of weakness, given muted trading volume in recent sessions and unfavorable technical indicators. The brokerage said investors should be cautious in the near term, especially for high-valuation stocks.

FOREX

Asian currencies were mixed against USD ahead of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report due later today. The greenback has gotten off to a strong start this month, DBS said. Should the nonfarm payrolls data match or beat market expectations, that could sustain momentum for USD, DBS said. USD/KRW was steady at 1,134.81 while USD/SGD rose 0.1% to 1.3502 and AUD/USD edged 0.1% lower to 0.7460.

METALS

Gold edged higher in the morning Asian session, but gains could be limited ahead of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report due later today. A strong nonfarm payroll report may accelerate expectations of monetary tightening by the Fed and send gold prices down again, OCBC said. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,779.42/oz.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil edged higher on reports that OPEC+ could increase supply by less than expected. Media reports said an internal committee of the group proposed that supply be increased by 400,000 barrels/day each month between August and December, less than the previously reported 500,000 barrels/day figure, NAB said, adding that the group's meeting has been postponed to Friday after a late objection from the UAE. Front-month WTI crude oil futures were up 0.1% at $75.28/bbl; front-month Brent crude oil futures were up 0.1% at $75.90/bbl.

