Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Mixed Ahead of U.S. Jobs Report

07/01/2021 | 11:16pm EDT
GLOBAL MARKETS 
DJIA         34633.53    131.02     0.38% 
Nasdaq       14522.38     18.42     0.13% 
S&P 500       4319.94     22.44     0.52% 
FTSE 100      7125.16     87.69     1.25% 
Nikkei Stock 28798.88     91.84     0.32% 
Hang Seng    28472.74   -355.21    -1.23% 
Kospi         3284.08      2.02     0.06% 
SGX Nifty*   15731.00      4.0      0.03% 
*July contract 
 
USD/JPY 111.59-60 +0.06% 
Range   111.66   111.51 
EUR/USD 1.1842-45 -0.07% 
Range   1.1854   1.1841 
 
CBOT Wheat July $6.584 per bushel 
Spot Gold $1,779.42   0.2% 
Nymex Crude (NY) $74.88 $1.41 
 
 
US STOCKS

U.S. stocks rose, with the S&P 500 logging its sixth consecutive session of gains.

The broad index added 0.5%, closing at a new record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.1%. Stocks have been lifted to record highs from data showing the U.S. economy is growing at a rapid clip, and the prospect of a bumper set of second-quarter earnings at the largest companies. 

 
 
ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks were up slightly, led by gains in auto and energy stocks, as hopes for a U.S. economic recovery weakened the yen. Meanwhile, semiconductor-related stocks were lower, as caution continued about the U.S. interest rate outlook. Investors are paying attention to the pace of Covid-19 vaccinations in Japan and additional signs of an economic recovery. The Nikkei Stock Average was up 0.2% at 28774.04.

South Korea's Kospi was up 0.3% at 3291.85 in early trading, led by gains in aviation, shipbuilding and construction stocks. Wall Street's gains overnight after U.S. jobless claims fell supported investor sentiment.

Hong Kong stocks were lower in morning trade, as the market quickly weakened from opening gains. The benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 0.7% at 28615.21. KGI Securities expected the market to remain rangebound today, given mixed signals. It pointed out that recent strength in the U.S. dollar wasn't favorable to emerging market equities such as Hong Kong stocks, but reckoned that discussions between China and Hong Kong about cross-border travel resumption was a positive development. The brokerage put HSI's support level at 28744.

Chinese stocks were lower in morning trade, extending the previous session's losses after a broad rally in late June. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.3% to 3542.23 and the Shenzhen Composite Index was down 1.2% at 2412.55. The ChiNext Price Index, a measure for emerging industries and startups, declined 2.0% to 3386.62. China Fortune Securities said it believes the market will enter a period of weakness, given muted trading volume in recent sessions and unfavorable technical indicators. The brokerage said investors should be cautious in the near term, especially for high-valuation stocks. 

 
FOREX

Asian currencies were mixed against USD ahead of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report due later today. The greenback has gotten off to a strong start this month, DBS said. Should the nonfarm payrolls data match or beat market expectations, that could sustain momentum for USD, DBS said. USD/KRW was steady at 1,134.81 while USD/SGD rose 0.1% to 1.3502 and AUD/USD edged 0.1% lower to 0.7460. 

 
METALS

Gold edged higher in the morning Asian session, but gains could be limited ahead of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report due later today. A strong nonfarm payroll report may accelerate expectations of monetary tightening by the Fed and send gold prices down again, OCBC said. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,779.42/oz. 

 
OIL SUMMARY

Oil edged higher on reports that OPEC+ could increase supply by less than expected. Media reports said an internal committee of the group proposed that supply be increased by 400,000 barrels/day each month between August and December, less than the previously reported 500,000 barrels/day figure, NAB said, adding that the group's meeting has been postponed to Friday after a late objection from the UAE. Front-month WTI crude oil futures were up 0.1% at $75.28/bbl; front-month Brent crude oil futures were up 0.1% at $75.90/bbl. 

 
 
TOP HEADLINES 
U.S. Wins Backing for Global Minimum Corporate Tax 
Stocks Gain as Oil Prices, Bond Yields Rise 
Oil Prices Surge as OPEC Weighs Rising Demand in Rich Countries 
Fed's Harker Supports Start of Bond Buying Pullback Later This Year 
ECB Signals Green Light on Bank Dividends 
CBO Sees Stronger Growth in 2021, After Covid-19 Relief Package 
Israel's Government to Temporarily Evacuate West Bank Settlement 
California Recall Election for Gov. Gavin Newsom Set for September 
Boy Scouts Strike Bankruptcy Deal With All Major Abuse-Victims Groups 
Justice Department Orders Halt to Federal Executions 
Pelosi Names Cheney to Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Committee 
Florida Condo Collapse's Families Fear That Missing May Never Be Found 
House Approves Transportation Bill 
EQT and Goldman Near Deal to Buy Parexel 
J&J Vaccine Shows Promise Protecting Against Delta Variant 
Wells Fargo Acted Like a 'Mafia' to Suppress Internal Critics, Former Executive Said 
Richard Branson Plans Virgin Galactic Space Trip Before Jeff Bezos 
Pinterest Bans Weight-Loss Ads 
MGM Resorts to Sell Las Vegas CityCenter for $3.9 Billion 
Robinhood IPO Filing Shows Power of Meme-Stock Boom

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-01-21 2315ET

HOT NEWS