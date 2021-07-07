Log in
Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Mostly Lower Amid Renewed Covid-19 Worries, China's Tech Clampdown

07/07/2021 | 11:16pm EDT
GLOBAL MARKETS 
DJIA          34681.79    104.42     0.30% 
Nasdaq        14665.06      1.42     0.01% 
S&P 500        4358.13     14.59     0.34% 
FTSE 100       7151.02     50.14     0.71% 
Nikkei Stock  28223.60   -143.35    -0.51% 
Hang Seng     27624.92   -335.70    -1.20% 
Kospi          3268.45    -16.89    -0.51% 
SGX Nifty*    15830.00     -58.5    -0.37% 
*July contract 
 
USD/JPY  110.57-58   -0.03% 
Range    110.71   110.43 
EUR/USD  1.1787-90   -0.03% 
Range    1.1801   1.1784 
 
CBOT Wheat July  $6.146 per bushel 
Spot Gold  $1802.49/oz -0.1% 
Nymex Crude (NY) $72.00 -$1.37 
 
 
US STOCKS

U.S. stocks rose modestly as traders weighed questions on the economy and the release of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%, adding to modest gains before the meeting minutes were released.

The Nasdaq Composite was up less than 0.1%, setting a new closing high along with the S&P 500. 

 
 
ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks were down, dragged by falls in transportation and energy stocks, as concerns grew about fresh Covid-19 containment measures. Local media reported the government was considering declaring a state of emergency in Tokyo again to prevent a spread of coronavirus cases. Details of the measures will be closely watched. The Nikkei Stock Average was down 0.2% at 28303.76.

South Korea's Kospi was up 0.2% at 3292.71 in early trading, led by steel, internet and electronic-component stocks. Hopes for better 2Q corporate earnings were restoring some of investors' sentiment, which has been damped by the fast spread of the coronavirus Delta variant in the country. Travel stocks were lower amid the renewed Covid-19 worries.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 0.8% to 27744.67, as the tech sector and oil shares continue to weigh. The Hang Seng TECH Index was 1.5% lower. Investor sentiment in tech shares has soured because of Beijing's latest regulatory actions on data security. Weakening crude-oil prices were hurting Chinese oil majors.

Chinese stocks were mixed in early trade, as lenders and oil majors fell, while new-energy shares gained. The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.1% to 3549.24, the Shenzhen Composite Index rose 0.4% and the ChiNext Price Index added 1.6%. 

 
 
FOREX

Asian currencies weakened against the U.S. dollar on Fed tapering concerns, driven by the FOMC's June meeting minutes. The minutes revealed FOMC members expected conditions for tapering to be met "somewhat earlier than they had anticipated," CBA noted. Inflation risk was still assessed to be tilted to the upside because of supply bottlenecks and labor shortages, CBA added. The Fed remains one of the more hawkish central banks under CBA's coverage, so the Australian bank expects USD to trade with an upward bias. USD/SGD gained 0.2% to 1.3517 and USD/MYR was up 0.3% at 4.1730, while AUD/USD fell 0.4% to 0.7458. 

 
 
METALS

Gold inched lower in early Asia trade, after rising overnight on a decline in the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield. The precious metal is likely to be supported in the near term on a steady U.S. dollar, IG said. It pegped support at $1800 and resistance at $1820. Spot gold was 0.1% lower at $1802.49 an ounce and was down 5.0% this year after a sharp fall in June. 

 
 
OIL SUMMARY

Oil declined in Asian trading, as uncertainty about OPEC+ oil supply plans from August continued to weigh on energy markets, CBA said. Although OPEC+ is likely to eventually add more supply this year, the increase could be from September rather than August if an OPEC+ meeting date isn't decided soon, the bank said. Investors are also likely to focus on U.S. oil output, which has remained below pre-pandemic highs, it said. Front-month WTI crude oil futures fell 0.4% to $71.91/bbl. Front-month Brent crude oil futures were 0.3% lower at $73.25/bbl. 

 
 
TOP HEADLINES 
 
Fed's Bostic Says Time to Taper Is Growing Nearer, but Won't Put Date on It 
Fed Officials See Earlier End for Bond Buying, Emphasize Patience 
U.S. Stocks Edge Up After Fed Minutes Released 
U.S. Treasury Yields Extend Steep Decline 
Delta Variant Is Dominant U.S. Covid-19 Strain 
Robinhood's Debut Clouded by SEC Scrutiny of Payment for Order Flow 
Behind OPEC Deadlock, U.A.E. Looks to Non-Oil Future 
U.S. Job Openings at Record 
Biden Pitches Child-Care, Education Plan as Democrats Debate Size 
Tropical Storm Elsa Makes Landfall in Florida on Path Up East Coast 
Daily Covid-19 Deaths in Indonesia Nearly Double as Delta Variant Drives Surge 
Search for Survivors in Miami-Area Collapsed Condo Is Called Off 
States Target Google Play Store in Antitrust Suit 
Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Renews Fight to Constrain Prosecutors 
Trump Sues Facebook, Twitter, Google to Restore Social-Media Accounts 
Software Firm at Center of Ransomware Attack Warned of Cyber Flaw in April 
Amtrak to Spend $7 Billion to Upgrade Passenger Trains 
Rio Tinto Taps Former Unilever Compliance Officer for Top Legal Post

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-07-21 2315ET

