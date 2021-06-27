Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Mostly Lower at Start of Week

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 34433.84 237.02 0.69% Nasdaq 14360.39 -9.32 -0.06% S&P 500 4280.70 14.21 0.33% FTSE 100 7136.07 26.10 0.37% Nikkei Stock 29056.42 -9.76 -0.03% Hang Seng Closed Kospi 3296.14 -6.70 -0.20% SGX Nifty* 15895.00 24 0.15% *Jul contract USD/JPY 110.70-71 -0.08% Range 110.88 110.66 EUR/USD 1.1923-26 -0.11% Range 1.1944 1.1920 CBOT Wheat Jul $6.370 per bushel Spot Gold $1,772.79/oz -0.4% Nymex Crude (NY) $73.99 $0.69 US STOCKS

U.S. stocks mostly rose, lifted by robust gains among shares of everything from banks to oil producers and manufacturers.

Driving stocks higher this week, investors say, was data signaling a fresh acceleration in the world economy, as well as optimism over the prospect of additional fiscal stimulus. President Biden and a group of 10 centrist senators agreed to a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure plan Thursday that would go toward improving the electrical grid, transit, roads and bridges and other forms of infrastructure.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.7%. For the week, it rose 3.4%. The S&P 500 climbed 0.3%, notching its 31st record close of the year, while the Nasdaq Composite inched down less than 0.1%.

ASIAN STOCKS

Trading in Hong Kong is canceled for the morning session due to a black rainstorm warning. If the rainstorm alert is canceled at or before noon, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. said it will resume trading for major products of its securities and derivatives markets in the afternoon. If the alert remains at noon, all afternoon trading will be canceled as well.

The Nikkei Stock Average was flat at 29058.07, supported by hopes for a global economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, while caution persisted over the sustainability of policy stimulus. Among individual movers, Seven & i Holdings was up after agreeing to sell some U.S. stores to settle FTC charges. Investors will focus on progress of Covid-19 vaccinations and any developments over fiscal and monetary policies in Japan and other major economies.

South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.1% to 3306.20 in mixed early trade. Construction and internet stocks gained, while travel stocks fell. Hopes for a solid economic recovery and better 2Q corporate earnings boosted investor sentiment. Profit taking after a four-session winning streak has capped the upbeat mood. Engineering firms advanced.

Chinese stocks were higher in morning trade, extending last week's rally that brought the Shanghai Composite Index to a one-month high. The index was up 0.2% at 3614.36, while the Shenzhen Composite Index gained 0.4% to 2450.95. The ChiNext Price Index added 0.8% to 3373.52. Bohai Securities expects the uptrend to continue through the week, and sees limited downside risk given the upcoming 100th anniversary of the country's ruling Communist Party.

FOREX

Asian currencies were mixed against USD amid cautious sentiment. Renewed pandemic restrictions in countries like Thailand and Australia portend that the virus could remain a risk for the region, IG said. However, any downside weakness in the markets from news of renewed restrictions appears to be generally shrugged off over time, as investors tend to expect restrictions are temporary and economic recovery will eventually continue, IG added. USD/KRW rose 0.2% to 1,129.61 and USD/SGD edged 0.1% higher to 1.3434, while AUD/USD was up 0.1% at 0.7584.

AUD/USD regained most of its recent losses last week and looks likely to edge higher again, CBA said. The period of AUD weakness following the FOMC's and RBA's updated forward guidance has largely played out for now. In particular, Australian-U.S. 2-year interest rate differentials have stabilized. CBA expects the next move in AUD will be higher if the RBA announces a scale-back of its asset purchases to A$50 billion at its July 6 policy meeting. Despite the divergence in forward guidance between the dovish RBA and the slightly hawkish FOMC, markets are pricing a late 2022 RBA cash-rate hike.

METALS

Gold fell in Asia trade, and on a technical basis looks like it could decline further after dropping more than 7.0% this month. Phillip Futures said the technical picture of gold has deteriorated, given prices are below the 200-day and 50-day exponential moving averages and most indicators are in the negative on the daily charts. For now, the most immediate support is at $1,760/oz and investors are likely to be watching price movements at that level, Phillip Futures said. A sustained break below $1,760 could lead to a retest of March lows and possibly lower. Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,772.79/oz.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil rose on hopes that the market will stay tight, analysts said. There are expectations for a tight market as OPEC+ will probably only deliver a small increase to output at the ministerial meeting on July 1, Oanda said. Energy markets also remain optimistic that the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 won't derail the reopening momentum occurring across Europe and Asia, Oanda added. Front-month WTI crude oil futures were up 0.4% at $74.34/bbl; front-month Brent crude oil futures rose 0.4% to $76.51/bbl.

TOP HEADLINES China's Industrial Profit Growth Slows in May on Base Effect White House, Senate Negotiators Try to Keep Infrastructure Deal Alive Hong Kong Cancels Morning Session Due to Rainstorm Warning Fed's Rosengren Says It Is Time to Weigh Pulling Back Stimulus Fed's Kashkari Says Economy Has a Way to Go Before Recovering Commodities Remain a Popular Bet Despite Recent Declines Capital-Spending Surge Further Lifts Economic Recovery Bitcoin Slumps Toward Another 'Crypto Winter' Binance Crypto Exchange Ordered to Cease U.K. Activities Miami-Area Condo Collapse Death Toll Increases to Nine U.S. Conducts Airstrikes in Syria and Iraq Against Iranian-Backed Militias Biden Administration Warns Covid-19 Origins Review May Not Be Definitive The Apple-Microsoft Tech War Reignites for a New Era Tesla Addresses Safety Issue in More Than 285,000 Vehicles in China Microsoft Discloses New Customer Hack Linked to SolarWinds Cyberattackers Westpac to Sell Motor Vehicle Dealer Finance, Novated Leasing Businesses Johnson & Johnson Settles New York Opioid Case for $230 Million Eli Lilly Covid-19 Antibody Drug Shipments Paused Over Variant Concerns Venmo to Charge Users for Selling Goods and Services

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-27-21 2315ET