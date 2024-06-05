STORY: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday was formally named by his National Democratic Alliance to lead a new coalition government for a third term.

It comes a day after regaining power with a surprisingly slim majority in India's elections.

Here's Modi after the results were in.

"We Indians will walk together toward the development of the country and in this third term, the country will write a new chapter of big decisions."

Modi's Hindu nationalist party won a third term but lost its parliamentary majority for the first time since sweeping to power a decade ago, after a strong performance by the opposition 'INDIA' bloc.

"Clearly it dented the 'Modi brand' to some degree..."

Dr Chietigj Bajpaee is senior research fellow for South Asia in the Asia-Pacific Programme at Chatham House.

"I think it shows a degree of checks and balances persist, that democracy remains well-entrenched in Indian society [FLASH] I think over the longer term, there are questions that are going to be renewed about what, in terms of Modi's weakened position, says about the party's succession plans, you know what happens post-Modi? What happens after Modi?"

The populist, who has dominated Indian politics since 2014, will for the first time head a government dependent on the support of regional allies whose loyalties have wavered over time, which could complicate the new cabinet's reform agenda.

Modi has said he wants to lay the groundwork for India to become a fully developed nation by 2047, the 100th year of independence from British colonial rule.

An NDA leader told Reuters on the condition of anonymity that Modi's swearing-in could take place as soon as this weekend.