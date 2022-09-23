Indian banks' loans rose 16.2% y/y in two weeks to Sept 9 - central bank

Outstanding loans rose 924.27 billion rupees ($11.40 billion) to 125.51 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Sept. 9.
Non-food credit rose 915.96 billion rupees to 125.22 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 8.31 billion rupees to 285.92 billion rupees.
Bank deposits rose 624.51 billion rupees to 170.56 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Sept. 9.
Source text: (https://www.rbi.org.in/scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx)
($1 = 81.0760 Indian rupees)
