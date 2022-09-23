Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian banks' loans rose 16.2% y/y in two weeks to Sept 9 - central bank

09/23/2022 | 07:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Reserve Bank of India logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Indian banks' loans rose 16.2% in the two weeks to Sept. 9 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 9.5%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 924.27 billion rupees ($11.40 billion) to 125.51 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Sept. 9.

Non-food credit rose 915.96 billion rupees to 125.22 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 8.31 billion rupees to 285.92 billion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 624.51 billion rupees to 170.56 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Sept. 9.

Source text: (https://www.rbi.org.in/scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx)

($1 = 81.0760 Indian rupees)

((India Headline News Team; +91 80 6749 1310))


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:42aGermany's two-year yield touches 2008 high after UK economic plans
RE
07:42aInvestors dump global bond and equity funds in the week ended Sep.21
RE
07:37aIndian banks' loans rose 16.2% y/y in two weeks to Sept 9 - central bank
RE
07:29aChina central bank says it will improve monitoring of cross-border capital flows
RE
07:29aSri Lankan shares end lower as financials weigh; post weekly fall
RE
07:28aS. Korean police detain two Liberian officials over alleged rape of two teenagers
RE
07:28aCentral African Republic's top court annuls commission to rewrite constitution
RE
07:27aUK tax cuts deepen selloff, dollar soars and bonds plunge
RE
07:27aGold hits more than 2-year low on dollar strength, Fed concerns
RE
07:23aIMF cites Japanese yen's volatility, says monitoring situation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ericsson says no hardware exported to Russia, only software support
2Credit Suisse shares hit record low after report bank is looking to rai..
3Norsk Hydro To Initiate Share Buyback Program of Up To 100 Million Shar..
4The board of directors in Azelio has resolved on a fully guaranteed rig..
5China stocks fall on foreign outflow concerns, geopolitical risks

HOT NEWS