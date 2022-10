Outstanding loans rose 787.65 billion rupees ($9.56 billion) to 126.30 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Sept. 23.

Non-food credit rose 855.69 billion rupees to 126.08 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 68.04 billion rupees to 217.88 billion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 243.34 billion rupees to 170.32 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Sept. 23.

($1 = 82.4000 Indian rupees)