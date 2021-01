Outstanding loans rose 518.61 billion rupees ($7.09 billion) to 105.50 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Dec. 18.

Non-food credit rose 546.21 billion rupees to 104.56 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 27.60 billion rupees to 931.52 billion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 1.01 trillion rupees to 144.83 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Dec. 18.

Source text: (https://www.rbi.org.in/scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx)

($1 = 73.1200 Indian rupees)

