Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian beauty startup Nykaa to raise $500 million through IPO - source

08/03/2021 | 12:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian e-commerce beauty company Nykaa plans to raise $500 million through its initial public offering (IPO), a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, becoming the latest homegrown startup to pursue a listing on the domestic bourses.

Private equity firm TPG-backed Nykaa, based in Mumbai, sells cosmetics, grooming products and clothes.

Nykaa, formally known as FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, said its IPO will consist of a fresh issue of shares of up to 5.25 billion rupees ($70.63 million) and an offer for sale of up to 43.1 million shares, according to a copy of its draft red herring prospectus dated Monday.

The source said the 5.25 billion rupees will come from fresh shares issued to investors, while the rest will come from existing shareholders.

Nykaa did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Its filing comes after food-delivery firm Zomato Ltd's stellar debut last month. Berkshire Hathaway Inc-backed Paytm, hospitality company Oyo Hotels and ride-hailing firm Ola, both backed by SoftBank, are among other Indian startups set to enter markets.

Launched in 2012, Nykaa grew popular by selling cosmetics and grooming products on its website and apps, before expanding into fashion, pet care and household supplies.

As of March 31, the company had cumulative downloads of 43.7 million across all its mobile applications, the prospectus showed. It also has an offline presence comprising 73 physical stores across 38 cities in India.

Aside from TPG, the company also counts financial services company Fidelity and popular Indian film actress Alia Bhatt among its investors. Nykaa will use the IPO proceeds to set up new retail stores, fund capital expenditure and repay debts, according to the prospectus.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Citigroup are among the lead book running managers of the IPO.

($1 = 74.3280 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru and Aditi Shah in New Delhi; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

By Anuron Kumar Mitra and Aditi Shah


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -0.05% 418694.975 Delayed Quote.20.38%
CITIGROUP INC. 0.16% 67.73 Delayed Quote.9.84%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.26% 96.23 Delayed Quote.40.06%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.83% 6962 End-of-day quote.-13.60%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:00aRIDING THE OIL PRICE REBOUND : Gulf states to accelerate asset sales
RE
01:00aChina regulator to probe auto chip distributors over price-gouging suspicions
RE
12:59aDelta virus fears support safe-haven currencies, A$ up after RBA
RE
12:56aChina regulator to probe auto chip distributors over price-gouging suspicions
RE
12:46aStanChart resumes dividends and buybacks as profit recovers
RE
12:45aLyondell says restarting polymers, olefins units at La Porte plant
RE
12:44aN.Korea wants sanctions eased to restart talks with U.S. - S.Korea lawmakers
RE
12:40aGold edges down, investors eye U.S. jobs data
RE
12:39aTEXT-Australia central bank August statement on rates
RE
12:38aIndian beauty startup Nykaa to raise $500 million through IPO - source
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Crypto sector sees outflows for fourth week in a..
2ANGION BIOMEDICA CORP. : ANGION BIOMEDICA : Reports Positive Results from Phase 1 Healthy Volunteer Study for ..
3PRUDENTIAL PLC : PRUDENTIAL : Exclusive-ADB, Citi, HSBC, Prudential hatch plan for Asian coal-fired closures -..
4StanChart resumes dividends and buybacks as profit recovers
5Tencent tumbles after China media calls online gaming "spiritual opium"

HOT NEWS