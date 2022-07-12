Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian bond yields edge lower tracking CPI data, U.S. yields

07/12/2022 | 11:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI, July 13 (Reuters) - India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edged down on Wednesday morning after June retail inflation data came in slightly below market expectations while fears of a global recession continued to aid sentiment for safe-haven government debt.

The 10-year bond yield was at 7.36% at 0355 GMT, compared to its close of 7.39% on Tuesday.

June's retail inflation print was 7.01%, slightly below the 7.04% forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and higher than 6.26% in the year earlier period, data post market hours on Tuesday showed.

The benchmark U.S. two-year/10-year yield curve on Tuesday posted the largest inversion since at least 2010, on growing fears about the world's largest economy tipping into recession amid continued aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:09aIndian shares rise as oil crash soothes inflation worries
RE
12:09aBiden en route to Israel for high-stakes Middle East visit
RE
12:08aOil edges higher; market wary of U.S. inflation data
RE
12:04aEU edges closer to ending 'too-big-to-fail' banks by 2024
RE
12:04aBiden en route to Israel for high-stakes Middle East visit
RE
12:04aUS MILITARY : Uss benfold asserted navigational rights, freedoms…
RE
12:02aGlobal regulators back 'same risk, same regulation' for stablecoins
RE
07/12U.S. embassy in Colombo to cancel services after Sri Lanka president flees
RE
07/12US EMBASSY IN COLOMBO : Canceling wednesday afternoon services as…
RE
07/12CHINA MILITARY : Actions of the us military seriously violated ch…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Anson Resources : Flow Rates Increase by More Than 140% in Drilling at ..
2Global regulators back 'same risk, same regulation' for stablecoins
3Twitter seeks four-day trial in mid-Sept over $44 billion Musk deal
4Indian shares rise as oil crash soothes inflation worries
5Oil edges higher; market wary of U.S. inflation data

HOT NEWS