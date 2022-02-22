Log in
Indian bond yields rise, rupee falls as Ukraine tensions escalate

02/22/2022 | 05:25am EST
A man looks at a screen displaying budget news, on a facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose further in afternoon trade on Tuesday, while the rupee weakened, due to global risk aversion amid an escalation of tensions in Ukraine, which also pushed up oil prices close to $100 a barrel.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at at 6.75%, up 6 basis points from its previous close.

"The jump in oil, auction and overall risk off is hurting markets. Sources saying government will borrow the cancelled auctions too. But when? There is just one month left," a senior trader at a private bank said.

Reuters earlier reported the government may conduct more debt auctions after its last scheduled tender for the fiscal year on Friday to take advantage of the relatively low cost of borrowing.

The government, after cancelling two auctions worth 240 billion rupees each, decided to raise 230 billion rupees via a sale on Friday, weighing on investor sentiment, with a large part of the market having assumed the borrowing for this year was behind them.

In the new fiscal year starting April, the government is scheduled to borrow a record 14.31 trillion rupees and market participants are keenly waiting to see how much the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would be willing to support it and what measures it announces.

The RBI has over the last two years resorted to open market purchases of bonds and also buy/sell swaps in an attempt to ensure the borrowing programme goes through smoothly.

The partially convertible rupee closed at 74.8750 per dollar, weaker compared with its previous close of 74.5050.

Emerging market assets dropped after Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, sending Russian stocks tumbling and the Ukrainian hryvnia to multi-year lows.

The uptick in global crude to near $100 a barrel will also impact India's import bill and widen the current account deficit apart from fuelling imported inflation in the country. [O/R]

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

By Swati Bhat


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -2.10% 51.4 End-of-day quote.0.10%
EURO / UKRAINE HRYVNIA (EUR/UAH) 0.13% 32.027392 Delayed Quote.3.35%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.50% 98.72 Delayed Quote.21.59%
UKRAINE HRYVNIA / EURO (UAH/EUR) -0.12% 0.031224 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
WTI 1.94% 94.331 Delayed Quote.21.54%
HOT NEWS