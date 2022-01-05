Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian bond yields stabilise after early spike tracking oil

01/05/2022 | 02:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian bond yields stabilised after rising to a near two-year high in early trade as a retreat in global crude oil prices helped calm investor nerves, but yields are likely to stay high unless the Reserve Bank of India steps in to support markets.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield was trading steady on the day at 6.52% by 0655 GMT, after earlier rising to 6.54%, its highest level since Jan. 31, 2020.

"States have revised up their Q4 borrowing, inflation is high, U.S. yields inching higher, crude prices holding up and the weekly bond sale. All factors together are likely to keep pressure on yields unless the RBI steps in with some support measures," a senior trader with a private bank said.

Oil prices dropped on Wednesday after U.S. fuel stockpiles climbed, indicating declining demand in the world's biggest oil consumer amid a massive spike in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. [O/R]

However, overnight global crude oil prices had jumped to their highest since November.

State governments on Friday revised their January-March borrowing through bonds to 3.24 trillion rupees ($43.48 billion) from 3.04 trillion rupees earlier and compared to 2.02 trillion rupees in October-December.

With heavy debt supply in the last quarter of the fiscal year amid high inflation, traders are reluctant to buy debt without more direct support from the central bank in the form of simultaneous bond buys and sales or direct bond purchases from the market.

U.S. Treasury yields for most maturities rose on the second trading session of the year as bond investors geared up for interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve by mid-year to curb stubbornly high inflation. [US/]

Concerns are also high over the RBI pulling out more cash from the banking system to contain inflationary pressures. The central bank expects retail inflation at 5.1% for October-December period and 5.7% for January-March quarter in the current financial year.

"We expect the 10-year yield to trade in the range of 6.48-6.54% today," HDFC Bank Treasury Desk wrote in a daily note.

($1 = 74.5100 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Swati Bhat


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 0.47% 52.95 End-of-day quote.3.12%
HDFC BANK LIMITED 2.63% 1568.35 Delayed Quote.3.32%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.22% 79.87 Delayed Quote.0.63%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.38% 421.3525 Delayed Quote.1.16%
WTI -0.12% 76.849 Delayed Quote.0.58%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:54aEXCLUSIVE : Walmart arm did not deliberately remove Xinjiang goods, China exec tells analysts
RE
02:53aTaiwan fund to issue $2.3 bln climate change pension mandate, Asia's first -official
RE
02:52aLondon copper eases off 6-week high on dollar strength
RE
02:50aIndia reports first death linked to Omicron coronavirus variant
RE
02:48aMARKETMIND : Party over before it gets started
RE
02:47aJapan's Okinawa sees doubling of COVID-19 cases, considers emergency steps
RE
02:42aBoy Scouts fall short in vote on $2.7 billion abuse settlement - WSJ
RE
02:38aTaiwan air force stages drill to intercept Chinese planes amid tensions
RE
02:37aKenya private sector activity up to 14-month high in Dec -PMI
RE
02:37aChina's central bank set to step up cash injection before Lunar New Year holiday - CSJ
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dow posts closing record high for 2nd day, boosted by banks
2Asian shares skid as rising U.S. yields hit tech stocks
3Private equity firm TPG seeks $9.5 billion valuation in U.S. IPO
4U.S. carrier Allegiant Air to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets -sources
5China's market regulator fines Alibaba, Tencent for failing to report d..

HOT NEWS