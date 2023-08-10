MUMBAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said it proposes to put in place a framework for resetting interest rates on floating rate loans.

The framework will require regulated entities to clearly communicate with borrowers for resetting the tenor and/or the equated monthly installments, provide options for switching to fixed-rate loans or for closure of loans and to disclose charges and ensure proper communication of key information, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said. (Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; Editing by Sonia Cheema)