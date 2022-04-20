Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian court stays demolition of shops in sensitive area of New Delhi

04/20/2022 | 02:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Police officials and members of security forces oversee the demolition of small illegal retail shops, in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Supreme Court stayed demolition of small, illegal retail shops in the wake of communal violence in New Delhi, shortly after civil authorities began tearing down the structures under protection of police and security forces.

The drive to demolish the properties came four days after violence there during a Hindu religious procession.

A three-judge bench of the top court, headed by the Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, ordered that the status quo should be maintained in the case until the next hearing, slated for Thursday.

The petitioner to the court said the municipal authorities had not alerted the local shopkeepers before the razing operation.

The civil authority leading the demolition, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), is governed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Local police and members of the paramilitary forces, all of whom report to the federal home ministry, were present on Wednesday in Jahangirpuri, a residential area about 25km (14 miles) from the Indian Parliament.

Hundreds of officers in riot gear, backed with seven bulldozers, surrounded a few shops in a small Muslim pocket of the area. Some scrap dealers left the site in the morning ahead of the demolition.

A senior police officer overseeing the demolition said adequate forces had to be deployed to ensure civic authorities could do their job peacefully.

"We are here to provide protection, and to maintain law and order," said Deependra Pathak, a senior police official at the site.

So far, police have arrested at least 20 people in connection with the Hindu-Muslim clashes that erupted during a Hanuman Jayanti procession amid celebrations over the weekend.

India in recent weeks has witnessed a spurt in small-scale religious clashes between Hindus and Muslims.

Recent demolition drives after communal clashes in several parts of India have sparked outrage, with critics calling it an attempt to install fear among India's 200 million Muslims by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

BJP leaders and hardline Hindu leaders affiliated with his party reject the allegation.

This month several homes and shops were torn down in the central state of Madhya Pradesh and western Gujarat state in the aftermath of communal violence on the day of another Hindu festival.

Both states are ruled by the BJP.

(Writing by Rupam Jain, Editing by Gerry Doyle)

By Aftab Ahmed and Suchitra Mohanty


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:07aFTSE 100 to Open Higher After Strong U.S. Finish
DJ
03:05aAustralian shares edge up on $14.8 bln bid for Ramsay Health Care
RE
03:01aUAE's Empower To Build Two Solar Power Plants In Morocco - WAM
RE
03:01aUae's empower wins contract to build two solar power plants in m…
RE
03:01aJITSE GROEN : Takeaway in talks with potential buyers for Grubhub, says CEO Groen
RE
02:58aS.Korean stocks flat with investor focus on corporate earnings
RE
02:55aNo 'good or bad' in exchange rates, Japan official says, as yen slips
RE
02:53aIndian court stays demolition of shops in sensitive area of New Delhi
RE
02:47aJapanese shares track Wall St strength, weaker yen lifts automakers
RE
02:47aSaudi Cabinet approves agreement on investments by PIF in Egypt -state media
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Netflix rocked by subscriber loss, may offer cheaper ad-supported plans
2Stocks wobble as China lockdowns weigh; yen wallows
3Ackman's fund likely feeling the Netflix pain as shares plunge
4Just Eat Takeaway weighs GrubHub sale, scales back 2022 growth view
5ASML reports 3.5 billion net sales and 695 million net income in Q1 2..

HOT NEWS