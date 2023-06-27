MUMBAI, June 27 (Reuters) - Indian government bond and money markets will remain open on Wednesday, while trading will be closed on Thursday for a local religious holiday, traders said, citing notification from the Clearing Corp of India.

The two markets were originally scheduled to be shut on Wednesday.

"Debt market holiday is shifted, but there is no clarity on foreign exchange market as of now, and we will have to wait for official notification from the Reserve Bank of India," a trader with a private bank said.

The change comes after the Maharashtra state government changed the holiday date late evening on Monday. Mumbai, the financial capital is located in Maharashtra. (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )