Indian economy projected to contract 11.8% y/y, Fitch domestic arm says

NEW DELHI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - India's economy is projected
to contract 11.8% on the year in the current fiscal year
beginning from April, before bouncing back in the next fiscal
year, India Ratings and Research, a domestic arm of ratings
agency Fitch, said on Tuesday.
"All indicators, be it mobility or consumption, are pointing
towards a much weaker economic recovery," Sunil Kumar Sinha, its
principal economist told an online conference.
The economy is projected to contract 11.9% in the current
quarter, followed by a contraction of 6.7% in the December
quarter and 5.4% in the subsequent quarter, Sinha said, citing
the adverse impact of coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier, India Ratings had projected the economy would
contract 5.3% in the current fiscal year, versus growth of 4.2%
in the previous year.
While a second wave of infections sweeps the globe, India
has not yet managed to flatten the first wave, he said.
Its economy shrank 23.9% in the quarter from April to June,
much more than forecast, in a sign that recovery could be longer
than expected, with analysts urging further stimulus.
On Monday, India surpassed Brazil as the nation with the
largest number of infections outside the United States, with a
tally of 4.28 million.
India Ratings projected the federal fiscal deficit to rise
to 8.2% of GDP, propelled by an economic contraction and greater
government spending to mitigate the pandemic effects, versus
4.6% in the previous fiscal year.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)