Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian economy projected to contract 11.8% y/y, Fitch domestic arm says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 03:25am EDT
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ahmedabad

NEW DELHI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - India's economy is projected to contract 11.8% on the year in the current fiscal year beginning from April, before bouncing back in the next fiscal year, India Ratings and Research, a domestic arm of ratings agency Fitch, said on Tuesday.

"All indicators, be it mobility or consumption, are pointing towards a much weaker economic recovery," Sunil Kumar Sinha, its principal economist told an online conference.

The economy is projected to contract 11.9% in the current quarter, followed by a contraction of 6.7% in the December quarter and 5.4% in the subsequent quarter, Sinha said, citing the adverse impact of coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, India Ratings had projected the economy would contract 5.3% in the current fiscal year, versus growth of 4.2% in the previous year.

While a second wave of infections sweeps the globe, India has not yet managed to flatten the first wave, he said.

Its economy shrank 23.9% in the quarter from April to June, much more than forecast, in a sign that recovery could be longer than expected, with analysts urging further stimulus.

On Monday, India surpassed Brazil as the nation with the largest number of infections outside the United States, with a tally of 4.28 million.

India Ratings projected the federal fiscal deficit to rise to 8.2% of GDP, propelled by an economic contraction and greater government spending to mitigate the pandemic effects, versus 4.6% in the previous fiscal year. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:32aSouth Africa's rand steady ahead of expected GDP plunge
RE
03:30aLondon stocks gain on set of strong corporate earnings; Experian jumps
RE
03:25aIndian economy projected to contract 11.8% y/y, Fitch domestic arm says
RE
03:22aGerman economy minister sceptical about Russia sanctions
RE
03:22aTikTok removing graphic clip circulating on its platform
RE
03:16aSingapore state investor Temasek says global economic outlook remains volatile
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:08aOil prices fall on demand fears as U.S. summer driving season ends
RE
03:08aGLOBAL MARKETS : Stocks firm, shrug off tech rout scare and Sino-U.S. tensions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev starts search for long-time CEO Brito's successor - FT
2Beijing to expand opening-up in service industry
3BLACKBERRY LIMITED : BLACKBERRY : StradVision Selects BlackBerry to Drive Advancements Across South Korean Aut..
4GOLD : Gold eases on firmer dollar; focus shifts to central banks
5TRAVIS PERKINS : TRAVIS PERKINS : Interim Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group