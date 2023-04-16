STORY: This was the moment before Atiq Ahmed, a former lawmaker in India's parliament convicted of kidnapping, was shot dead along with his brother on live TV.

It was while police were escorting them for a medical check-up on Saturday.

A gunman is seen reaching over the shoulders of police to point a pistol at the temple of Ahmed, whose turban is blown off as the gun discharges.

His brother, Ashraf Ahmed, was shot a split second later.

Local police commissioner Ramit Sharma said the media were interviewing the brothers as police took them for mandatory health checks.

Three men posing as media members started firing, he said.

One surrendered immediately after the shooting, while officers subdued the other two suspects.

The victims died within minutes.

The dramatic footage of the men being killed was shared across broadcast channels and social media.

The state government, controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party, has ordered a judicial probe into the killings.

After carrying out the shooting, the suspects shouted Hindu religious chants.

Fearing violent unrest in the wake of the killings, the Uttar Pradesh government barred gatherings of more than four people across the state.