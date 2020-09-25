Indian farmers block roads, railways as protests mount over farm bills

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Farmers in India
blocked roads and railway tracks on Friday in a protest against
new legislation that they say could pave the way for the
government to stop buying grain at guaranteed prices, leaving
them at the mercy of private buyers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has defended the
bills - recently approved by parliament - as reform measures
that will help rid India's vast agriculture sector of antiquated
laws and allow farmers to sell to institutional buyers and big
retailers like Walmart.
The government has also insisted that the new rules give the
option to farmers to sell their produce to private buyers but it
would still purchase staples such as rice and wheat at
guaranteed prices.
But such assurances have failed to mollify millions of
farmers who make up an influential voting bloc in states such as
Punjab and Haryana - India's northern farm belt that borders the
capital New Delhi.
As part of a nationwide shutdown, more farmers are likely to
hit the streets in states such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh
and Madhya Pradesh where opposition parties are likely to join
them.
Authorities on Friday had to cancel several train services
on some routes, as farmers started blocking highways and railway
tracks.
Police in various states have beefed up security in the hope
of heading off any violence, especially around New Delhi.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Alasdair Pal; editing by
Mayank Bhardwaj)