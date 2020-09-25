Indian farmers block roads, railways as protests mount over farm bills

SHAMBHU, India, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Thousands of farmers in
India blocked roads and railway tracks on Friday in a protest
against new legislation that they say could pave the way for the
government to stop buying grain at guaranteed prices, leaving
them at the mercy of private buyers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has defended the
bills - recently approved by parliament - as reforms to help rid
India's vast agriculture sector of antiquated laws and allow
farmers to sell to institutional buyers and big retailers such
as Walmart.
The government insists the new rules give farmers the option
to sell their produce to private buyers while it would still
purchase staples such as rice and wheat at guaranteed prices.
But such assurances have failed to mollify millions of
farmers who make up an influential voting bloc in states such as
Punjab and Haryana - India's northern farm belt which borders
the capital New Delhi.
Modi, who was re-elected with an overwhelming majority in
2019, now faces the biggest farmers' protest just weeks before
an assembly election in Bihar, India's third-most populous
state.
As part of a nationwide shutdown called by India's leading
farmers' organisations, growers held demonstrations in many
parts of the country and blocked highways leading to New Delhi
using trucks, tractors and combine harvesters.
Farmer Karam Singh accused the government of trying to make
traditional wholesale markets redundant. Farm leaders say
India's more than 7,000 regulated wholesale markets have played
a crucial role in ensuring timely payments to growers.
Singh said the new law has made nearly 85% of India's poor
farmers, who own less than 2 hectares (5 acres) of land,
vulnerable to being shortchanged by private buyers.
"The private sector will give us a good price for one or two
years, but what about after that?" he asked. "The government
should guarantee the private sector will give us more than the
government price."
As well as in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, farmers
held protests in the eastern states of Odisha and West Bengal.
Farmers' bodies also organised protests in Modi's home state
of Gujarat in eastern India.
The protests have remained peaceful but most growers, who
hit the streets in large numbers, did not wear face masks
despite a daily surge in coronavirus cases in India.
Authorities on Friday had to cancel several train services
as farmers blocked railway tracks.
Police in various states have beefed up security in the hope
of heading off any violence, especially around New Delhi.
