Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian farmers expect to harvest record wheat, rice crops this year

05/25/2021 | 01:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Workers remove dust from wheat at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is expected to produce a record 108.75 million tonnes of wheat this year, the farm ministry said in its third forecast for the crop year to June 2021, marginally lower than its previous estimate of 109.24 million tonnes.

Rice output in the world's biggest exporter and the second largest producer is estimated at a record 121.46 million tonnes compared to a forecast of 120.32 million tonnes in February.

The farm ministry forecast this year's total grains output to be at a record 305.44 million tonnes, up from its previous estimate of 297.5 million tonnes.

The efforts of India's farmers, scientists and the government has paid off, said Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

The government had lowered its oilseed output estimate to 36.57 million tonnes from 37.31 million tonnes forecast in February.

Rapeseed production is estimated to be at 9.99 million tonnes this year, down from the previous forecast of 10.43 million tonnes, the farm ministry said. Similarly, soybean output is expected to be at 13.41 million tonnes, lower than the 13.71 million tonnes estimated in February.

The farm ministry pegged peanut production to be at 10.12 million tonnes in 2020/21, lower than its earlier estimate of 10.15 million tonnes.

Production of pulse is likely to be at 25.56 million tonnes this year, up from the 24.42 million tonnes estimated earlier.

Sugarcane production is estimated to be around 392.80 million tonnes against 397.66 million tonnes forecast in February, the farm ministry said.

It added that cotton output is expected to be marginally higher at 36.49 million bales of 180 kg each from 36.54 million bales estimated earlier.

The farm ministry said farmers are likely to harvest a record 30.24 million tonnes of corn against 30.16 million tonnes forecast earlier.

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

By Mayank Bhardwaj


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.34% 657.25 End-of-day quote.35.80%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 -1.01% 489 End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -5.49% 511.2487 Delayed Quote.35.80%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.78% 662.25 End-of-day quote.3.40%
ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.27% 13.15 End-of-day quote.6.05%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:45pMorgan Stanley's head of prime brokerage resigns due to health issues
RE
01:44pWhite House expects Republican counteroffer on infrastructure this week
RE
01:40pFACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
RE
01:27pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. downgrades Mexico air safety rating - government official
RE
01:23pPeru´s sol plunges to historic low as uncertainty grows ahead of election
RE
01:23pPeru´s sol currency falls 0.87% to 3.840/3.845 per dollar, hits new historic low amid uncertainty ahead of election
RE
01:20pIndian farmers expect to harvest record wheat, rice crops this year
RE
01:12pGermany's biggest landlords seek to reassure Berliners over $22 billion merger
RE
01:10pUnited airlines ceo says it has 275 aircraft it could retire early if business, intl travel don't recover as expected
RE
01:06pMost u.s. treasury yields little changed after 2-year note auction; 10-year yield last at 1.574%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar falls to early January lows; yuan rally gets noticed
2Oil edges up as rising demand offsets Iran supply worries
3FLATEXDEGIRO AG : FLATEXDEGIRO ANNOUNCES FIVE-YEAR-VISION: up to 8m customers and 350m transactions, resulting..
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : U.S. Treasury deputy chief sees G7 backing for 15%-plus global minimum tax
5Dollar falls, equities gain as Fed calms inflation worries

HOT NEWS