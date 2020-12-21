Indian farmers start hunger strike to pressure Modi on reforms

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Farmers leaders sought to step up
pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal three
agricultural reform laws on Monday by starting a 24-hour relay
hunger strike.
Modi's government is urging the farmers to engage in further
talks to end a deadlock which has led to thousands camping on
the outskirts of New Delhi for more than three weeks.
The protests have blocked roads connecting the national
capital with neighbouring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh,
hitting public transport and the supply of fruit and vegetables.
"We are going on a 24-hour relay hunger strike, skipping
meals, to press our demands of repealing three agricultural
laws," Yogendra Yadav, a prominent protest leader, said.
Leaders called on their supporters to skip one meal on Dec.
23, in solidarity with the protests against new laws, approved
by parliament in September without much debate, which farmers
fear could pave the way for ending state procurement of crops,
while helping big retail buyers.
Modi has defended the laws saying these would help increase
farmers income as it would encourage more private investments in
cold-stores, procurement and distribution.
More than 30 protesters have died in recent weeks, mainly
due to the cold as they were sleeping in the open with
temperatures falling to 4 degree Celsius, farmer leaders said.
Farmers leaders also called upon their supporters to boycott
Modi's monthly radio address.
"People should bang their utensils at home on Sunday when
Modi speaks up on radio," Jagjit Singh Dallewal, president of
the Bharti Kisan Union, said.
