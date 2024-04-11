BENGALURU, April 11 (Reuters) - India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Thursday, April 11, for a holiday. Trading will resume on Friday, April 12.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 added 0.49% to 22,753.80 on Wednesday, while the BSE Sensex settled 0.47% higher at 75.038.15, led by metals and energy stocks.

The Indian rupee strengthened 0.16% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 83.20 per dollar, aided by likely inflows and lower U.S. bond yields.

The benchmark 10-year bond was quoted at 100.45 rupees, with the yield down 4 bps at 7.1230%, as U.S. yields ease.