BENGALURU, July 17 (Reuters) - India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Wednesday, July 17, for a holiday. Trading will resume on Thursday, July 18.

India's benchmark indexes notched record closing highs on Tuesday, led by gains in heavyweight information technology stocks amid prospects of a U.S. interest rate cut in September and a strong earnings outlook. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.11% to 24,613, while the S&P Sensex closed 0.06% higher at 80,716.55.

The Indian rupee was little changed versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 83.58 per dollar, as dollar sales from exporters and mild inflows helped curb the pressure from weakness in most of its Asian peers, including the Chinese yuan.

The benchmark 10-year bond was quoted at 100.94 rupees, with the yield down 1 bps at 6.9632%, tracking U.S. yields. (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru)