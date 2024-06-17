BENGALURU, June 17 (Reuters) - India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 17, for a holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday, June 18.

Indian shares logged record closing highs for a second straight session on Friday, driven by state-run companies and energy stocks on hopes of continued capital expenditure spending by the new government.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 0.29% higher at 23,465.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.24% at 76,992.77, with both benchmarks also recording second consecutive weekly gains.

The rupee weakened 0.02% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 83.55 per dollar, as intervention from the Indian central bank prevented it from hitting a lifetime low even as a broadly stronger dollar pressured most Asian currencies.

The benchmark 10-year bond was quoted at 100.81 rupees, with the yield unchanged at 6.9832%, as fresh debt supply erased early declines triggered by fall in U.S. yields.