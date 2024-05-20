BENGALURU, May 20 (Reuters) - India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Monday, May 20, for a holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday, May 21.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.16% to 22,502 points and the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.12% to end at 74,005.94 on Saturday, in a special trading session to test the exchanges' preparedness during emergencies.

The Indian rupee strengthened 0.19% versus the U.S. dollar and quoted at 83.37 per dollar on Friday, aided by likely intervention from the Reserve Bank of India and broad-based interbank dollar sales in the latter half of the session.

The benchmark 10-year bond was quoted at 100.57 rupees, with the yield up 2 bps at 7.0925% amid fresh debt supply and as U.S. yields were off their recent lows, while traders remained cautious ahead of a long weekend.