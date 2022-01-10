Log in
Indian fintech firm Pine Labs confidentially files for U.S. IPO - Bloomberg News

01/10/2022 | 02:23am EST
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian merchant commerce platform Pine Labs has confidentially filed for a U.S initial public offering to raise about $500 million, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Temasek and Mastercard-backed company's listing could give it a valuation of about $5.5 billion to $7 billion, according to the report https://bloom.bg/3f4Zqhx.

Pine Labs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company's top boss told Reuters in October Pine Labs was considering an IPO in as little as a year, but had declined to specify whether it would be an overseas listing.

Founded in 1998 to provide retail automation solutions to petroleum companies, Pine Labs now offers services and tools such as inventory management and payment terminals to merchants across Asia and the Middle East.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are the lead bankers on the IPO, Bloomberg News reported, adding that details such as the size and timing could still change.

Last week, India's top lender State Bank of India made a $20 million investment in Pine Labs. Pine Labs raised $600 million last year, valuing it at $3.5 billion.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 0.83% 54.4 End-of-day quote.5.94%
MASTERCARD INCORPORATED -0.09% 369.65 Delayed Quote.2.87%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.61% 104.05 Delayed Quote.6.00%
STATE BK OF INDIA 1.30% 497.6 Delayed Quote.6.69%
HOT NEWS