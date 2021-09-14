Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian food delivery firm Zomato's co-founder exits after 6 years

09/14/2021 | 07:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of Indian food delivery company Zomato

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Zomato Ltd co-founder and head of supply Gaurav Gupta has left the Indian food delivery firm after six years, the company said https://www.zomato.com/blog/always-in-love-with-zomato on Tuesday, months after it went public in a high-profile listing.

Gupta, who was promoted to the position of founder in March 2019, had been instrumental in helping build Zomato's premium membership subscription and driving up sales in a competitive market.

His departure comes a day after local media reported https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/business/startup/zomato-goes-leaner-as-after-grocery-it-shuts-down-nutraceutical-business-as-well-7458341.html that Zomato had shut its health and fitness products business just six months after launch at a time when the government was getting stringent about private label rules in India.

The company earlier this month laid off about 70 people from its sales team, according to a source who declined to be named as the matter was private.

Zomato did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The layoffs were the latest in a line of initiatives by the company to focus more on its mainstay food delivery business.

Zomato had also exited several of its international markets to focus solely on its India businesses in the build-up to its July market debut, in which its stock soared nearly 66%.

Zomato shares ended little changed on Tuesday after swinging wildly earlier in the session.

Moneycontrol had first reported https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/business/companies/zomato-founder-gaurav-gupta-quits-7464451.html on Gupta's exit earlier in the day.

($1 = 73.7030 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa and Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Aditya Soni)

By Chandini Monnappa


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:20aIndian food delivery firm Zomato's co-founder exits after 6 years
RE
07:15aToronto futures flat ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
07:15aNYSE says to co-launch new, environmentally sustainable asset class
RE
07:15aBritain and neighbours set out paths for coping with COVID-19
RE
07:14aBeauty products supplier Knowlton targets over $3 billion valuation in U.S. IPO
RE
07:13aUbs chairman axel weber and mark shelton, head of performance at ubs, to testify remotely from switzerland, court source says
RE
07:12aCourt hearing between andrea orcel and santander over withdrawn ceo job offer to resume on october 20, court source says
RE
07:11aExclusive-China's Miniso to double U.S. stores, add NY 'flagship' as pandemic slashes mall rents
RE
07:06aSudan inflation slows to 387.56% in August
RE
07:05aDollar holds below 2-1/2 week high as inflation data eyed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stock markets edge higher on U.S., European markets
2Luxury, mining stocks weigh on Europe ahead of U.S. inflation data
3Walmart says looking into fake press release on litecoin tie-up
4Amazon com : Exclusive-Amazon hikes starting pay to $18 an hour as it h..
5CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.16% to 20,666.41

HOT NEWS