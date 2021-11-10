Log in
Indian food delivery firm Zomato's revenue jumps as orders spike

11/10/2021 | 10:14am EST
FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of Indian food delivery company Zomato

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Zomato Ltd on Wednesday reported quarterly revenue that more than doubled as orders on its food delivery business zoomed, while higher expenses caused losses to balloon.

The Gurugram-based company also said it was investing in logistics-tech firm Shiprocket, savings app Magicpin and fitness firm CureFit and added it will invest $1 billion more over the next 1-2 years, with a large chunk likely going into the quick-commerce space.

Zomato's gross order value rose 158% for the reported quarter to 54.1 billion rupees from a year earlier, while revenue from operations jumped 140.2% to 10.24 billion rupees.

It generates most of its revenue from food delivery and related fees it charges restaurants for using the company's platform.

However, the company reported a wider loss for the quarter ended Sept. 30, hurt by a steep rise in branding and marketing expenses.

"While this resulted in our losses expanding further, we believe this was a great opportunity to double down on expanding our user base cost efficiently," Zomato said in a statement.

Consolidated net loss for the food delivery company was 4.30 billion rupees ($57.85 million) for the second quarter, compared with a loss of 2.30 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 74.3325 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander and Nallur sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS